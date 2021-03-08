The New Reason Fans Are Dragging Lauren Comeau

Some Teen Mom fans mocked Lauren Comeau after she said she was buying a new house. Normally, a purchase of a new home is cause for celebration, but some blogs claimed Lauren put an offer on a house so people wouldn’t think she reconnected with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

The former couple, who share 2-year-old son Eli, was reportedly caught at the Sugar Factory in Atlantic City, New Jersey, together. A fan said they asked if she was “Lauren from Teen Mom,” but the Maine native denied it.

“So a roommate saw Lauren and Javi out on a date and when she asked Lauren was it her she said no …. lmaoooo y’all,” the blog Teen Mom Shade Room wrote, sharing videos that looked like Javi and Lauren at dinner together.

“When he left for the bathroom she denied she was Lauren yet he clearly had the whole tattoo sleeve on his right arm,” the eagle-eyed fan noticed.

The following day Lauren, 29, said she put an offer in on a house. Teen Mom Shade Room took that as an indication that Lauren didn’t want people to think she and Javi had reconnected. “Lauren wants y’all to obviously know that she’s “not back” with Javi and put an offer in on a house,” wrote the blogger, who calls herself Destiny.

“Another day another house,” Lauren wrote in her Instagram Story, which showed 2-year-old son Eli. “Tried to snag this one site unseen but the owners wanted me to see it. This process when you’re in a time crunch is stressful. If you own the house I put an offer on, I love you please let us buy your home. Resubmitted, fingers & toes crossed!”

Fans Weren’t Kind to Lauren in the Comments

Many people agreed Lauren and Javi, 28, had reconnected after they were seen at dinner together. The apparent date night came after the couple was pictured outside their church on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Or, they are buying a new house together because she wants a ‘fresh start’ — aka a house he didn’t get caught naked with her friend in,” a fan said.

“🥱🥱🥱 what ever makes you sleep at night Lauren🤡🤡 😏😏,” another fan commented.

“I cant wait for the emotional, wannabe cryptic message about forgiveness, unconditional love, realizing what truly matters, us against the world, doing it for the kids, but trust me I’m a strong resilient woman — message coming soon,” one netizen wrote.

Lauren & Javi Split After Kailyn Accused Him of Trying to Cheat

Lauren and Javi ended their relationship after Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry accused her ex-husband of trying to “f*** her” in a Wawa parking lot. Kailyn later apologized, but the damage had been done. After months of speculation, Lauren confirmed in an emotional Instagram live that she and her son’s father were no longer together.

She was also distraught that Javi and Kailyn were continuing with their co-parenting relationship.

“People can move on with their lives, their relationship gets better and this and that and I’m just left to pick up the f***ing pieces for me and my kid, who are stuck here with no family or friends,” she said, as noted by Teen Mom Tea.

While Javi resides in Delaware, most of Lauren’s family and friends live in Maine.

“It’s just f***ing upsetting that two people can be OK with causing people this much pain,” Lauren said. “It’s really f***ing upsetting. I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain and all that my whole life. But what I found out today, from the kids nonetheless, just makes me feel like the last three years they’ve just been waiting for this to happen.”

Both Javi and Kailyn later denied they were having an affair. “Kail is disappointed that a business arrangement over vehicles today was blown out of proportion,” Kailyn’s rep told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in January. “All [insinuations] made against her on [Lauren’s] live were false.”

