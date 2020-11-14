Lauren Comeau Posts ‘Narcissist’ Message Amid Javi Drama

Lauren Comeau posted a cryptic quote about narcissists amid drama with Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, according to screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly. The couple has been in turmoil since Javi’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry claimed he tried to have sex with her in a Wawa parking lot–and the accusation aired on MTV. Lauren has been spending time in Maine with her parents–and brought their 2-year-old son Eli with her.

Lauren hasn’t issued a statement, but she has shared vague quotes and messages on social media. On November 10, she posted a quote by Melanie Tonia Evans. “One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use. Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves,” it reads.

Javi Says He Doesn’t Want His ‘Mistakes’ To Air on TV

Javi has since deleted his Instagram account. Before he did, however, he indirectly slammed Teen Mom 2 and Kailyn about the hookup rumors.

“I’m not about this drama back and forth on social media cause if the 2016 Javi came out I’d shut down every podcast out on Apple, Spotify,” he wrote in October. “Whatever other platform people have podcasts on. All of that. And that’s a big fact.”

Javi added, “So I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be.”

Javi and Lauren have been on-and-off since July 2017. They broke up a few weeks after they officially started dating, with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claiming Lauren struggled to deal with fame. He briefly dated Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus but reconnected with Lauren in March 2018. Two months after they started dating, Lauren became pregnant with their son Eli. Javi proposed to the monther-of-one in June 2019.

In between dating Briana and getting back together with Lauren, he hooked up with Kailyn in February or March 2018, The Ashley noted.

Javi Revealed He Stopped Filming With ‘Teen Mom’

Javi occasionally appeared on Teen Mom 2 after his breakup with Kailyn since the couple is parents to 6-year-old son Lincoln. Since the drama with his ex, however, Javi revealed he will no longer be filming with the show.

The MTV alum said the money wasn’t enough for him. “Those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me… and I can make a living without it,” he said. “None of this is worth it to me.”

The father-of-two didn’t like that viewers got to see his missteps. “I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids’ life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show… not only did my mistakes play out on the show, which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions,” the former reality star wrote, according to Teen Mom Tea.

Kailyn later apologized to Lauren for outing Javi on television. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” she wrote on October 13. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV.”

