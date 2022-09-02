PHOTO: Leah Messer Posts Pic of Addie’s New Career Move

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit were divided after they learned that Leah Messer‘s youngest daughter, 9-year-old Addie, was getting involved in acting.

Addie’s account on Instagram, which is run by Messer, said she was auditioning at Charleston Light Opera Guild Inc for “The Music Man.” The play will run for a weekend in October and November.

“First audition in the books 📚 I was nervous but I had so much fun! 💃🏼🎉,” Addie’s Instagram caption read.

The post contained a series of photos that showed Addie sitting in an accent chair. Addie wore her hair in two space buns for the audition and donned a zebra tank top, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

The last image in the post was a blurry picture of Messer and Addie hugging. The photo focused on the hand of Messer’s fiance, Jaylan Mobley, who made a half a heart with his hands around Messer and Addie.

Mobley proposed to Messer in August after one year of dating. The couple didn’t announce their wedding date just yet, but Messer said she was “open” to having children with Mobley.

In the series finale of “Teen Mom 2,” Messer had said she didn’t want to get remarried after having two failed marriages under her belt.

She was previously married to Corey Simms, the father of her 12-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah; and she was also married to Addie’s father, Jeremy Calvert.

Fans Were Divided About Addie Auditioning For Local Theater

Fans on Reddit weren’t sure if Messer and Mobley were making the right move by getting Addie involved in acting.

Some people feared Addie could wind up like Alana Thompson, better known as “Honey Boo Boo.” The former TLC star appeared on “Toddlers & Tiaras.” Her family then landed their own show on TLC, called “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” but the series was canceled in 2014 after rumors swirled that Mama June Shannon was dating a man convicted of child molestation.

“I’m glad she’s doing something that’s just for her and it’s something she’s into. I do disagree with a child this young being on Instagram,” one fan said. “This screams future parent grifting scams….look at the whole Mess that is Honey Boo Boos family.”

“Not Leah and Jaylan gassing this child up thinking she’ll be a Disney star,” wrote a second person.

Others praised Messer for getting Addie involved in an activity. “Love that Leah lets each of the kids do things tailored to their personalities instead of just what she wants for them. I think Addie will get a lot out of being in theatre, especially at her age,” they said.

Messer Is Open To Having More Kids

A baby could be in Messer’s future.

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” Messer told Us Weekly about having more children. “But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

“And I think you guys will definitely have to tune into this new, next chapter of Teen Mom to really see, you know, the big decisions that we make together and what we have and in store for our future,” she added to Us Weekly.

In the teaser for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Messer was asked if she thought what it would be like to raise a black child.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.