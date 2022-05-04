Leah Messer Attends ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Event

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer recently attended a charity event hosted by the ABC competition show “Dancing With the Stars.” She shared photos from the event in a May 3 Instagram post alongside the caption, “DWTS 2022! We had so much fun celebrating the [United Way of Central West Virginia] for a great cause! 💃🏻❤️🎉.”

The MTV star looked stunning in a black mini dress with gold detailing and sheer sleeves. Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, also attended the star-studded event looking sharp in a black suit with gold detailing and a gold watch.

Fans React to Leah Messer’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on Messer’s event look.

“Are you joking?! Leah you look hotter than ever,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Leah you look so good!!😍💯,” another fan commented.

“Happiness looks great on you ❤️❤️,” a third user wrote.

“LIVING for that dress 💫🌟✨,” a fourth user weighed in.

“Girl you look good!! 🔥🔥 and y’all look bomb together! 🔥🔥,” a fifth user added.

Fans also left comments about the rumors that Messer is expecting another baby with Jaylan Mobley.

Messer addressed the rumors in an April 2022 interview with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, calling the rumors “clickbait.”

“I’m not 30 and pregnant,” she said.

Despite Messer setting the record straight, fans have not ceased speculating that the MTV star is having another baby.

“They are gonna have the cutest baby ❤️,” one fan commented.

“Is she pregnant,” another user wrote.

Leah Messer on Letting Her Kids Watch ‘Teen Mom’

Messer revealed if she will let her kids watch “Teen Mom” in an August 2020 interview with Us Weekly.

The mother-of-three said that she would eventually allow her kids to watch the show and hopes they learn from her mistakes.

“Some of it I just don’t think that they should watch until they’re like 14 or 15, maybe 13,” she told the outlet. “But they’re going into middle school. I think that being open with my daughters about things moving forward will hopefully prevent them from making the same mistakes. And that was the entire purpose of the show.”

Messer told Us Weekly that she “sometimes” lets her daughters watch the episodes with her, but it “depends.”

“I’d have to watch the episode and speak about it and then go from there,” she said.

Leah Messer Shares an Update on Her Daugher’s Health

Leah Messer recently updated fans on her daughter’s battle with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. According to E! News, Ali, 12, was diagnosed in 2014 and has struggled with the condition ever since.

Messer told fans that Ali is making remarkable progress in a March 17 Instagram post.

“An update from Alis MD appt yesterday! All great things- He sees more of an improvement than he ever has, mind & body,” she wrote in the caption.

“He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger,” she continued. “700+ of her type of #MuscularDystrophy He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been.”

The “Teen Mom” star ended the post by stating she is “so proud” of her daughter and thanked fans for their support.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Chris Lopez for ‘Teen Mom 2’ Comments