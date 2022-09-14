Leah Messer Drops Baby News on The Next Chapter

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer had some exciting news to share during her first appearance on the new MTV show, called “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Messer, 30, went out to dinner with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley, and the topic turned toward their future. Messer’s youngest daughter, Addie, also came to dinner.

“You getting along with the kids, that is A plus, plus, plus to me,” Messer told Mobley. “Like them loving you and as much as I love you is like…”

“You can’t force a kid to like you,” Mobley told her. “There’s something about it. They like you or they don’t like you.”

The “Teen Mom” star agreed with her fiance, who said meeting each other’s families has been “fun” for him.

Messer said their communication was on point, too. “We’re listening to each other, we both want to be heard in this relationship. There’s always a resolution.”

With everything going in the right direction, Messer’s sister — Victoria Messer — wanted to know what was next.

That’s where Messer revealed she was interested in expanding her family.

The mom-of-three added: “Proposal, marriage, kids…”

Then Addie piped up. She had her headphones in but had been listening to the conversation. “Do you wanna be a dad?” she asked her mom’s partner.

“She’s trying to get me to spoil something,” Mobley said with a smile.

She is the mother of three children: She shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, and her youngest daughter, 9-year-old Addie, is from her marriage to her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Messer previously said she was “open” to having more children.

“I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids,” Messer told E! News. “I’m open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that.”

Messer Didn’t Know If She Would Find This Type of Love

Messer confessed that she didn’t know if the type of relationship she has with Mobley was possible.

“I have three girls,” Messer told MTV cameras. “I have been divorced twice.”

“I have been dating Jaylan a little over a year now. As our relationship has grown stronger he moved to West Virginia. He’s a lieutenant in the military,” she continued. “We have been inseparable, so my next chapter I am excited to continue to build a foundation for my girls and I hope that he’s a part of it.”

“I didn’t know if I would ever find this kind of love, a love that I give that’s reciprocated,” Messer added. “But I have.”

Messer Addressed Gossip About Her New House

On April 1, Mobley revealed that he bought a new house for Messer and her children. But it turned out that Messer’s name was not on the deed.

Messer responded to the finding on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” saying she could get her name on the deed if she wanted to. The West Virginia native said she wasn’t going to take the legal route because she trusts her partner.

“Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do,” she said. “I was excited. I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that. If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.