‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Spotted With Mystery Man

Rumors swirled that “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer might be dating a new man after her photographer, Justin Burke, appeared with her in an Instagram video.

The clip started out with Messer, 29, dancing to “No Type” by Rae Sremmurd. Burke appears in the video after entering from the side of the room and then places Messer on his shoulders.

He then turns around and mouths, “I don’t got no type (Nah).” When he turns around again, Messer finishes the next line in the chorus by saying, “Bad bitches is the only thing that I like (Woo).”

She referenced the song in her caption, writing: “I don’t have no type but my tiktok game is getting stronger thanks to @thejburkeproject 😜😎🎉”

Some fans wondered if Messer and Burke were more than friends.

“Is this a new boyfriend? Cus, yes,” one person wrote.

“❤️❤️ he looks like a kid though 😍❤️,” another responded.

One person said they liked seeing Messer having a good time. “Leah you have such a beautiful smile,” they wrote. “It’s nice to see you looking so happy!!!🙌💪🏼”

Messer Said She Wished She Had a Boyfriend

Messer denied they were dating when a fan asked if she was in a relationship with Burke. “I wish but no I don’t have a boyfriend,” she answered on TikTok. When another person said Burke was attractive, Messer added: “He’s cute.”

The post has amassed more than 2 million views, 140,000 likes and over 800 comments.

While some people would like to see Messer reconnect with Calvert, the “Teen Mom 2” star shut down rumors that they would ever rekindle their romance.

“I, personally, do not want to get back with Jeremy,” she told Entertainment Tonight Online. “We’ll never be getting back together. I think we do well as being Addie’s parents and at the end of the day, that’s all it will ever be.”

Messer first garnered fame after she appeared on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. She is the mother of 11-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms. She also has an 8-year-old daughter, Addie, from her marriage to her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Messer Got Emotional During the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Much of season 10B of “Teen Mom 2” showed Messer struggling with her health after she discovered a tumor, but previous seasons heavily focused on her daughter Ali, who has muscular dystrophy. There are just over 100 cases of titin myopathy muscular dystrophy — the rare form which Ali suffers from.

During part two of the season 10B reunion, Messer had a happy update to share.

“I have just partnered with a not-for-profit organization and sent her muscle biopsy from 2012 to OSU — Ohio State University,” she told hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab.

She emphasized the importance of scientific research. “Guys this has been a hell of a 12 years… for treatment and a cure…” the mother-of-three said. “If they had us stop looking for a diagnosis, I would never be 12 years into it, we’re finding a cure in research.”

Messer continued: “Don’t tell me f***ing science isn’t real because that’s my daughter’s livelihood.”

Ali struggles to walk and can fall when her legs become tired. She has to use a wheelchair, which hasn’t been easy for Messer to navigate since Ali wants to be able to walk and run around freely like her twin sister, Aleeah.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Leah Messer In Tears at the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion