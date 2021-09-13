Leah Messer Blasted After Posting Photos With New Boyfriend

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer was slammed by some fans after she revealed she was dating her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. The MTV personality confirmed she and Mobley — a U.S. Army cyber officer and grad student at West Virginia University — were dating in an Instagram post on September 10.

While a majority of fans were happy for the mother-of-three, some accused her of changing her way of speaking after she started dating Mobley, 25. The discussion was first noted by the fan account Teen Mom Chatter, who shared screenshots from some viewers.

“Using the vernacular vocabulary already lol,” one person wrote.

“What’s with the talk?” another fan asked. “‘Imma need.’ ‘We done.’ Since when did you ever talk like that? Is this new” they asked. “I’ve been watching you from the beginning and I’ve never heard you talk like that. I’m getting it but not getting it. Stay intelligent, Leah Messer.”

When some viewers asked what was “so special” about Mobley, 29-year-old Messer directed social media users to read an exclusive interview she had with Entertainment Tonight.

“Imma need you to read the exclusive article we done with Entertainment Tonight and the one and only Diedre Behar,” Leah responded. “Then you’ll know what I personally think is special about Jaylan Mobley but I think he is one of the good ones.”

Fans had previously thought she was dating her photographer and friend Justin Burke.

Burke, however, did not take the pictures of Messer and Mobley.

Messer & Mobley Aren’t Hiding Their Feelings

When it comes to their relationship, Messer and Mobley were gushing over each other on social media.

In her announcement post, Messer wrote: “We happy. That’s all.”

Mobley was thrilled to let the public know he was dating the “Teen Mom 2” star. “I was wayy to excited for this lol 🤣 but it’s the love and how you look out for me and my safety.. let’s talk about that! ❤️‍🔥😏,” he wrote on Instagram.

The duo received praise from other “Teen Mom” stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Ashley Banks, Catelynn Baltierra and “16 & Pregnant” alum Nikkole Ledda.

The Duo’s Relationship Is Still New

Mobley and Messer first connected in February 2021, but they didn’t make things official until August.

“We officially became exclusive during our trip to Costa Rica, when Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner!” Messer told Entertainment Tonight. “It was perfect! This makes nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Mobley has many of the “characteristics” Messer was looking for in a partner.

“When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback,” she told ET. “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”

Messer’s three girls — 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah and 8-year-old Addie — approve of their mother’s new relationship.

“Jaylan and the girls just recently met, and they connected so well that initially, it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile,” the MTV star told the outlet. “I’m happy they got to meet him and love him.”

