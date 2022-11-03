Leah Messer Throws Major Shade at Jaylan Mobley in Scathing Video

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is dropping some hints — if only in a cryptic manner — about what caused the breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. The former couple was engaged for two months before they called it quits.

In a TikTok video on November 2, Messer shared a video of herself walking and asked her friends to send her “a video of them snatching a plate from my ex.”

She wrote as the caption, “That’ll mf do it 🎬🤣.”

By the way her friends were “snatching” the plate, it was clear Messer’s ex was no longer in her favor. Included in the video were her friends — Nicole Stegall and Jessica Nichjo — who have also appeared on “Teen Mom” and “Girls’ Night In” with Messer.

Stegall came in at the end of the video. She slapped away the plate and then flipped the table.

Messer joked with fans in the comment section.

“He doesn’t want the cornbread anyways 🤣,” one fan said. The line is a reference to one of the first seasons of “Teen Mom,” where Messer made a cake for her first husband, Corey Simms.

Messer brings over a cake and Simms tells her, “I don’t want no cornbread right now.” She giggles and tells him it’s a dessert.

Messer is in on the joke, and answered the fans with another one of Simms’ most famous “Teen Mom” lines, “JESUS GOD LEAH 😂😂😂.”

Messer’s friends also shaded Mobley, accusing him of being “fake” on Halloween.

“Happy Halloween to everyone – except the ones who wear a mask everyday and create an entire fake life,” Stegall tweeted.

“Happy Trick or Treat sis.. to everyone but ______ who tricked us all,” Nichjo answered.

Stegall then included a gif of Black Panther, which just happened to be Mobley’s costume this year.

Mobley Is In Therapy

After Messer’s TikTok video started to make rounds on social media, Mobley revealed he was in counseling to deal with his “flaws.”

“THERAPY WINS!! LOVE WINS!! FORGIVENESS WINS!! FAITH WINS!! ACCOUNTABILITY WINS!! All of which I chose.. Just know, you will only get positive response from me and people around me,” he wrote on November 2. “Every day we see how negativity and conflict ends.. Life is too short.. FIND PEACE!”

“ACCEPTED MY FLAWS,” he added on October 30.

Mobley Might Have Cheated on Messer

Mobley and Messer didn’t give a reason for their split when they announced their breakup.

They only said they were going to go in different directions and remain friends.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” they wrote in a since-deleted post. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

The Sun then came out with a report claiming Mobley was cheating.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” a source told The Sun.

Mobley had no response. “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week,” his rep told E! Online.

After gossip heightened, Messer issued a statement that blasted the rumors. “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” she said.