Leah Messer Breaks Silence On Kailyn Lowry Quitting

Leah Messer isn’t staying silent any longer. Messer didn’t hold back when she was asked about her former friend, Kailyn Lowry, leaving “Teen Mom.”

The last time Lowry came up — while the cast was discussing her at the “Teen Mom” reunion — Messer walked off the stage. She followed in the footsteps of Ashley Jones, who also wasn’t interested in discussing Lowry when she wasn’t there to defend herself.

But during an interview with Hollywood Life about “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Messer stuck around for the question.

“Obviously, I just have to acknowledge the elephant in the room: Kailyn is not a part of this new show. I’ll just have to ask you Leah since you’re the closest to her, did that upset you that she didn’t choose to join this one?” Hollywood Life asked.

“I think it’s entirely up to her at the end of the day,” Messer said.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in April 2022 after nearly 13 years with the series.

Rumors have been swirling that Messer and Lowry — who were once close — hit a rift in their relationship. The feud apparently started because Messer became friends with Briana DeJesus, who Lowry has battled since 2017 when DeJesus dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The Real Reason Behind Lowry’s Exit

Lowry made the decision to quit “Teen Mom” after she took a break from filming the last season of “Teen Mom 2.”

“I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready,” Lowry told Dr. Drew Pinksy at the reunion. “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Lowry said she wanted to focus on other projects and her four children: 12-year-old Isaac, 8-year-old Lincoln, 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told E! News. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Messer Refused to Address the Feud

During the “Teen Mom” reunion in May, Messer confirmed that she and Lowry weren’t as close as they used to be.

Messer said Lowry hadn’t “been talking to her as much” when asked about Lowry. Before Jones could talked about Lowry, she walked off the stage. Messer then followed Jones off the stage.

“I’m not gonna be disrespected. I’m not talking about Kail. Give me 10 minutes,” Messer told a producer behind the scenes.

Messer then issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, where she talked about her “rocky” relationship with Lowry and her friendship with DeJesus.

“My friendship with Kail has been rocky. To clear it up from my point of view. I went to TMFR with the support of everyone around me. After the two weeks of filming and learning a lot about other casts through therapeutic activities and a life coach, I believed we all left on the same page,” she said in her post.

“An unfortunate situation occurred a few weeks after being home when I ‘liked’ an Instagram post of Briana’s referencing self-growth,” she continued. “I was unaware at the time that a fat-shaming situation had occurred between Briana and Kail. It should be known that, I don’t and will never support fat shaming or bullying in any way, shape or form.”