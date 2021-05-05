Leah Messer Shares Confession About Her Cancer Scare

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer allowed MTV to film her breast cancer scare, but it was a personal moment she wanted to keep private. When she first found out she had a lump in her chest Leah wanted to keep it to herself, but after talking to her former mother-in-law, she knew it would be best if she shared her scary moment with Teen Mom 2 fans.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 opened with Leah talking to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert on the phone. At first, he thinks her news might be that she’s pregnant again, but she quickly becomes serious and tells him that doctors found a lump in her chest and she wants to seek further medical treatment.

Leah was “afraid” to film the vulnerable scene, but she thought it was the right thing to do. “I was afraid that they would make that my entire season,” she told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview. “And it just was something that I felt like I wanted to handle in privacy, alone.”

Jeremy’s mother, who is a cancer survivor, inspired Leah to share her health scare on MTV. “She’s a breast cancer survivor herself,” Leah reveals about Addie’s grandma. “And she was like, ‘Leah, this is something that I think you really should talk about on camera.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’m doing it for you all.’ It was difficult,” she told the publication. “And it was concerning.”

As a mother of three girls, Leah knew that it was the right thing to do. Leah shares 8-year-old daughter Addie with Jeremy and 11-year-old twins Gracie and Aleah with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Jeremy Offered His Support to Leah

They’re no longer together, but Jeremy and Leah have been able to maintain a platonic relationship since their split. He offered her support when she told him that doctors found a lump in her chest and urged her to get everything taken care of as soon as possible.

Leah told Jeremy the lump was “weird” and she wasn’t sure if she should be concerned. He told his ex to put herself first and said his mother would also be there for Leah. “[My mom] had breast cancer and she had thyroid cancer. No matter what the hell it is I don’t want you dicking around, wasting time,” Jeremy said. “Figure out what the f*** it is and get it took care of.”

A mother of three young daughters, Leah wasn’t used to worrying about herself. “Usually, I’m so focused on taking care of the girls that oftentimes it’s not intentional but I forget to take care of myself,” she explained. “I’m definitely anxious not knowing what the lump is. I have three kids to take care of. I couldn’t imagine something really bad happening and then them dealing with that.”

Leah Doesn’t See Herself Getting Back With Jeremy

Teen Mom 2 fans would love to see Jeremy and Leah reconnect, but the West Virginia native said there’s nothing between herself and her ex. She’s open to dating other people, but even if she does find someone she likes she wouldn’t want it to be anything serious.

“There’s absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together,” Leah told Hollywood Life.

“And I would love it if fans would just simmer that one out,” she added/ “I’m just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Confirms Doctors Found a Tumor