PHOTO: Leah Messer Posts ‘Grown’ Pic of Her Daughter, Addie

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer shared a new photo of her 9-year-old daughter, Addie Calvert, as she gets ready to start fourth grade for the 2022-23 school year.

Addie, Messer’s youngest daughter, smiled for the camera and struck three poses. First, she placed her hands under her chin, then she stuck her four fingers out (probably to represent fourth grade), and in the last photo, she opened her arms and tilted her head back.

She wore her hair down and loosely curled, a blue-and-white plaid uniform, and Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” sneakers. She accessorized her outfit with some hoop earrings.

“We officially have a 4th grader 📚🤩 @adalynncalvert,” Messer, 30, wrote via Instagram on August 17. “With the J’s!!! 🌟,” wrote Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Messer is the mother of three children. Addie is the daughter she shares with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert. She is also the mother of 12-year-old twins, Aleeah and Ali, from her first marriage to ex-husband Corey Simms.

Calvert and Messer split in 2015. She went on to date ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan in 2018, before meeting her current boyfriend, Mobley, in August 2021.

Social Media Users Said Addie Looked Like She Had ‘Grown Up’

Fans on Reddit congratulated Addie on her first day of school and were surprised to see how “grown” she looked.

“Sounds daft I know, but I’m always surprised at how different a kid looks when their big teeth come through. Addie looks so grown up here and she’s got a lovely smile. Not a baby grin, but a proper grown up smile,” one person wrote.

“It’s so funny to me because she’s obviously a kid but like…her energy really gives me ‘sassy middle aged beauty salon owner’. (In a good way!),” read a top comment, with more than 70 upvotes.

Some people said Addie was starting to resemble her mother and her half-sister, Aleeah. “Wow, she was like perpetually 5 to me for the longest time and now all the sudden she’s so big, lol! She’s starting to look more like Leah/Aleah,” they said.

Mobley, Messer & The Girls Are Living Together

They were together for less than a year when Messer and her boyfriend — along with her three daughters — moved in together.

Mobley penned an Instagram post on April 1 saying he bought a house for Messer — though her name is not on the deed, according to a report by In Touch Weekly.

“Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! 🙌🏾 I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home 🙏🏾,” Mobley wrote.

“Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this!” he said. “I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! ☝🏾.”

Messer is slated to appear on the revamped “Teen Mom” series, called “The Next Chapter.” MTV combined the remaining cast members of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” with the exception of Mackenzie McKee.

Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry were asked to come back after they quit, but they declined.

“The Next Chapter” is slated to air on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.