Leah Messer Claps Back at Troll Who Criticizes Daughter Ali

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer responded to someone who left an unkind comment about her daughter Ali, who sufferers from muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

The person criticized the 11-year-old’s weight on the reality star’s December 13 Instagram post, saying it was “disturbing” how “obese” she had gotten. “She needs a strict diet she has gotten obese it’s disturbing,” a person wrote, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

Leah decided to reply to the troll since she often gets comments about Ali’s size. “Wow. Obese? What a sh*tty comment,” she wrote back, according to the publication. “Unfortunately, we get comments like this frequently. So let me bring you some insight.”

“Ali’s body does not ‘build muscle’ or ‘break down fat’ the way ours do. We all eat a very healthy diet!” she explained. “Do some research on her disease. Maybe even share a meal plan idea with us next time. We would love that!”

The comment and Leah’s subsequent no longer appear in the comments section under the photo. The person might have removed their response after it started getting attention.

Originally, Leah had shared a picture of herself and her 11-year-old, where she said she wouldn’t want there to be anything different about her daughter. “I wouldn’t change you for the world, but I’ll do whatever it takes to change the world for you!” she wrote.

Leah Wrote That Discovering Ali’s Diagnosis Was ‘Unbearable’

In her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, Leah opened up about Ali’s diagnosis. In the earlier part of her life, they didn’t know what was wrong with Ali.

It took nearly three years for Ali to get a diagnosis. “For the first three years of Ali’s life, I felt like I was holding my breath. She was tested for everything from a spinal injury to skeletal and neuromuscular disorders,” she wrote, according to The Sun. “We met with so many different specialists it made our heads spin—geneticists, neurologists, orthopedists, and neuromuscular specialists.”

Leah remembered being “angry” when she found out there was no cure. “Every time we had to have Ali tested, it was like having our hearts ripped out of our bodies, especially when she had to be sedated for the MRIs and the muscle biopsy,” she penned. “In those first few years of her life, I just remember feeling helpless all the time.”

One of the Most Challenges Parts of Ali’s Disease Is the Unknown

During an interview with Heavy, Leah revealed that one of the hardest parts of Ali’s disease is not knowing what might happen in the future.

?For me personally, I believe the most challenging obstacles that we face with Ali’s disease would be the unknown and not knowing what to expect from week to week,” she said. “Ali is getting older and def needing her wheelchair more often than she ever has before. On the flip side, Ali is highly intelligent and cognizant of her diagnosis and striking that ‘perfect’ balance between her physical and mental wellness can be difficult sometimes.”

“Being a special needs mama and having a child with unique differences definitely comes with challenges,” she continued. “We do everything in our power to make sure she is happy and healthy. I’m confident that we will continue to do just that with any future obstacles that we may face.”

