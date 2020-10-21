Leah Messer Reveals Highs & Lows with Daughter’s Muscular Dystrophy

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer opened up about daughter Ali’s muscular dystrophy. As shown in recent episodes of the MTV reality TV show, Ali has taken some hard falls recently and sprained one of her ankles. Leah has been urging her daughter to use her wheelchair at school more so she can walk when she gets home, but Ali prefers to walk because she says it’s more fun. Ali was diagnosed in 2014 with Titin’s muscular dystrophy, a rare form of the disease that muscular dystrophy causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

Leah’s children–Ali, Gracie and Addie–are her biggest motivation. She was inspired to write her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, based on how her girls have impacted her life.

The MTV personality, who shares twins Ali and Gracie with ex-husband Corey Simms, said they are doing everything they can to make sure their daughter lives a happy and healthy life.

“Ali is doing well. We are looking forward to her upcoming appointment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Being a special needs mama and having a child with unique differences definitely comes with challenges,” she told Heavy in an interview. “We do everything in our power to make sure she is happy and healthy. I’m confident that we will continue to do just that with any future obstacles that we may face.”

Leah Says Its Hard To Face The Unexpected

The hardest thing about dealing with Ali’s disease is not knowing what comes next. “For me personally, I believe the most challenging obstacles that we face with Ali’s disease would be the unknown and not knowing what to expect from week to week. Ali is getting older and definitely needing her wheelchair more often than she ever has before,” she explained.

One of the things that have been difficult to navigate as a mother for Leah is making sure Ali is physically safe, while also being emotionally happy. “On the flip side, Ali is highly intelligent and cognizant of her diagnosis and striking that “perfect” balance between her physical and mental wellness can be difficult sometimes,” the mother-of-three told Heavy.

The Conversations She’s Having With Her Daughters Are Changing As They Grow Up

Teen Mom fans have watched the girls grow up from babies who are now about to enter their preteen years. In an earlier episode this season, Corey joked that his girls were grown because they were in the “double digits” after celebrating their 10th birthday. Leah revealed that it’s much different to raise tweens than little girls.

“Our conversations are definitely different from what they used to be,” she said. “I want to keep an open dialogue with my daughters as they enter their teens. I want them to always feel safe and protected. They have lots of questions and I want them to know they can always come to me about anything and everything. We talk about all of the incredible things that a women’s body does and can do.”

She also joked that “nothing prepares you for your children to go from calling you Mom to bro!”

Even though they’re too young to talk about sex now, having the birds and the bees talk is something that was on Leah’s mind. She was 13 years old when she lost her virginity. “I want them to know everything and know what happens,” she told one of her friends during an episode of Teen Mom.

“I’m so proud of the girls though. Even though they’re twins they definitely have their own identity. Like they’re completely different,” she continued. “Gracie is in cheer and Ali is in Girl Scouts and she loves writing. So it’s just cool to see them grow into little people.”

