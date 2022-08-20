PHOTOS: Leah Messer Engagement’s Ring Stuns in New Pics

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is engaged to her partner, Jaylan Mobley. The mother-of-three showed off her ring via Instagram on August 20, saying Mobley got down on one knee during a trip to Costa Rica.

“It feels amazing,” Messer told People about being engaged. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

Messer, 30, had a hint that something big was about to happen before Mobley got down on one knee. The couple first announced their relationship in 2021, with Mobley joining her on season one of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

“I’m looking forward to everything that the future has in store for us — our families coming together, the kids we’ll bring into this world together, growing businesses together,” Messer told People.

“It’s very open,” she continued. “But I’m excited about it all.”

When Mobley got down on one knee, he presented Messer with a 4.7-carat custom ring, which was designed by jeweler Mike Nekta from New York Diamond Jewelry, People wrote.

Messer showed off the nearly 5-carat stunner on Instagram. “I’m obsessed,” she captioned a video of herself showing off the ring.

“Thank you for following me on this journey of everything I’ve wished for,” Mobley wrote.

Mobley Tried to Create the ‘Perfect’ Moment

One of the first things Mobley and Messer did as a couple was to go on a trip to Costa Rica. Nearly a year after their first vacation as a duo, Mobley got down on one knee.

“I can’t even express how I’m feeling,” he told People. “I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”

Mobley — a U.S. Army Officer and Georgia Tech Ph. D. student — said he was “nervous” about proposing. It was something he had been planning for a few months.

“I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating,” he told People. “A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life.”

Some fans on Reddit were not impressed with Messer’s ring.

“It looks fake,” one person wrote.

“That thing looks terrible on her. Like an oversized plastic ring from Claire’s,” a second said.

Messer’s Girls Weren’t in Costa Rica for the Proposal

Messer and her three daughters — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and 9-year-old Addie — live with their mother and Mobley in their new home. They weren’t in Costa Rica when Mobley proposed, but their future stepdad has a “surprise” in store for them.

“The girls have been asking if I plan to propose, [and] I think the best way to tell the girls is for us to do it together. I have a surprise for them as well,” Mobley told People.

Viewers can check out Messer when “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premieres on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

The show is a revamped version of “Teen Mom,” which combines the cast from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” Messer’s former co-star, Jenelle Evans, is slated to make an appearance on the new series.