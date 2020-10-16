Leah Messer’s Ex Is Getting Married To New Girlfriend

Teen Mom star Leah Messer’s ex Jason Jordan revealed he’s engaged on Instagram in July. The father-of-one got down on one knee and asked his new girlfriend Megan to be his wife, The Sun reported. His son Raylan helped with the proposal, with Jordan saying his son was about to get a “bonus mom.”

“Well…. there is one woman who has stood by me good and bad, difficult and fun and she has loved my son as her own. I’m excited to see how many memories we can make together as a family,” he wrote at the time, according to the publication. “Raylan asked Meghan to be his bonus mom also and she happily said yes to us both.”

Leah broke up with Jason in March 2019 after they dated on-and-off for nearly a year. The Teen Mom 2 star accused her ex of being a different person in front of the MTV cameras than he was when no one was around. She said her daughters picked up on his negative energy and Leah knew it was time to end the relationship.

Leah Said Her Relationship With Jason Was ‘Toxic’

Leah didn’t seem heartbroken when the relationship ended.

“I think just kind of going with the flow. [It] just wasn’t right and that’s perfectly okay,” she told People in April 2019. “I’m perfectly okay with it. Everything happens for a reason.”

The breakup was filmed by MTV and it’s all because of Leah’s youngest daughter Addie. She was there when Jason and Leah broke up in private, but then “blurted it out” to hurt older sister, twins Gracie and Ali. “Addie totally ratted me out,” she told People. Since then girls wanted to know what happened, Leah explained the situation to the twins while MTV was filming.

She said it was “toxic” to be with him. “It wasn’t great,” she told Us Weekly. “You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it. Being on TV makes it difficult for dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah revealed Jason was coping well with the split. “Jason and I broke up,” she said, as noted by Radar Online. “It just wasn’t right. My kids weren’t feeling it anymore either. They were picking up the energy and it wasn’t okay. You don’t see the behind the scenes.

Leah Is Still Dating Around

The breakup hasn’t stopped Leah from dating. Just like Jason moved on, Leah has also been going on dates with other people.

“I’m dating a bunch of people, doing my thing, living my best life and if the right one comes along, fantastic,” the mother-of-three told Us Weekly in April 2020. “I am perfectly content with the way it is now.”

Even though there are fans who would love to see her back with Jeremy, the MTV star revealed it’s not a possibility. “Jeremy is a great, great guy. We’re great friends, but any more than that, it doesn’t align with my life,” she told the publication. “I don’t know what he’s thinking, but we are perfectly happy the way things are.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

