Leah Messer Talks Past Relationship with Ex Jason Jordan

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer blasted ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan in a new interview with Heavy. The star, who just released her memoir Hope, Grace & Faith, said she was “happy” that she and her ex are no longer together. They briefly dated on-and-off for a year, but Leah decided to end things when she realized her girls weren’t getting good vibes from the relationship.

Jason recently got engaged, and when asked about his new relationship Leah wasn’t sure why he was still a topic. “I honestly don’t even know why he is still considered relevant in the media. I like to let my past relationships stay where they belong, IN THE PAST,” she told Heavy. “That was a relationship that I am happy I walked away from. I wish them nothing but the best.”

Jason proposed to his new girlfriend, Meghan, in July with help from his son Raylan. “Well…. there is one woman who has stood by me good and bad, difficult and fun and she has loved my son as her own. I’m excited to see how many memories we can make together as a family,” he wrote in his announcement, as noted by The Sun. “Raylan asked Meghan to be his bonus mom also and she happily said yes to us both.”

Leah Wasn’t Sure If Jason Just Wanted To Be On TV

Leah previously said her relationship with Jason was “toxic,” and wasn’t sure about his true intentions. She realized that her ex-boyfriend acted differently in front of the cameras than he did when MTV wasn’t around.

“It wasn’t great,” she said during an April 2019 interview with Us Weekly. “You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it. Being on TV makes it difficult for dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

The couple first broke up in October 2018 after six months of dating but quickly reconnected, but she said there was no chance of a second reconciliation. “It’s definitely done. Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance,’” she told Us Weekly.

How Leah Deals With Being In The Spotlight

Even though she often has to field questions about her private life, Leah doesn’t mind being in the spotlight. To help deal with the rollercoaster that comes with being under a microscope, Leah said she enjoys working on her physical and mental health and wellness.

“I feel like it is so important for me to stay in alignment with what I love and am passionate about,” she told Heavy.

When asked if she would change anything about Teen Mom 2, she said she wouldn’t. “I love the new diary cam footage and the way that each of us girls shows up and continues to share our stories,” she said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer’s Ex Is Getting Married To New Girlfriend