PHOTO: Leah Messer Is Growing Her Family With Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer had a “surprise” for her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. The MTV reality star got her boyfriend of 8 months a French bulldog puppy named Blue.

“Everyone meet my boy Blue 💙🤟🏾 Thank you baby for the surprise @leahmesser 😭💙,” Mobley wrote via Instagram on April 8.

Messer, 29, shared a video of Blue falling asleep in her arms while driving with Mobley. She had him wrapped in a baby blue blanket and smiled while she looked at the pup. “He’s so cute,” she said in the clip.

Messer shared the video to her own Instagram page, writing: “I’m officially obsessed. Why are you doing this to me?!”

Messer also posted a picture of herself with Mobley as they both held Blue for the camera. “Someone had #PuppyFever Perfect new addition,” she wrote.

This isn’t Messer’s first dog. In September 2020, Messer revealed she and her three girls — twins 12-year-old Ali and Aleah and 9-year-old Addie — welcomed a Dalmatian named Lucky.

“It definitely took us some time before we welcomed a new family member but Lucky is so amazing,” Messer told Heavy about Lucky. “He is the perfect fit for our family.”

“We watched ‘101 Dalmatians’ after we already had him and named him and we were like ‘oh my gosh,’ the fifteenth puppy on ‘101 Dalmatians’ was named Lucky and I swear he’s just like [our] real-life Lucky. It honestly has worked out even better than we expected. ..I’m just excited to travel with him and take him places,” Messer said. “I love him so much.”

Mobley & Messer Are Moving In Together

After less than one year of dating, Mobley, 25, and Messer made a big step: Mobley revealed that he purchased a house for Messer and her three girls in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 1.

“Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” Mobley wrote via Instagram, referring to Messer’s career as a real estate agent. “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

“For most people, these are special moments you remember the most—and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true. 😇🤞🏾,” he added.

Messer Completed Her Real Estate Classes in May 2021

Messer first opened up about her desire to get into real estate in March 2021, but she wasn’t sure how it would pan out.

“I’m halfway through my real estate courses. I’m so excited and trying to support my brother and his contractor’s business,” she told Heavy at the time.

“I’m exploring my options with that career path. I guess we’ll see,” Messer added. “I don’t know where I’m gonna take it yet.”

Just because Messer is “exploring” something new doesn’t mean that she’s done with reality TV. “I think because I’ve been in the reality TV world for so long there’s absolutely nothing that surprises me anymore,” the MTV star told Heavy.