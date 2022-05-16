Fans Comment on Leah Messer’s ‘Glow Up’ in New Instagram Post

Leah Messer looks “so different” in a new Instagram Story posted on May 15, 2022, according to Redditors.

In the snap, Messer smiles at the camera with dozens of unpacked boxes behind her. She captioned the pic, “Unpacking after moving be like…” with a laughing face emoji.

Messer wore a tank top and baseball hat in the photo.

Reddit users were far more focused on Messer’s physical appearance than the appearance of her home. One person wrote, “Dangggg she looks great, the glow up is real.”

Another wrote, “What a glow up… So jealous.”

And a third weighed in, writing, “She looks so amazing and healthy here wow.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Messer Moves into a New Home

The “Teen Mom” star has documented her moving process on Instagram in recent days.

In April 2022, Messer and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, announced via Instagram that they had purchased a new home.

In Mobley’s Instagram post, he wrote, “Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the home was purchased for just under $499,900 and comes in at over 6,000 square feet. It sits on .37 acres of land.

In addition to having multiple bedrooms, the house, which is located in West Virginia, has a large outdoor deck, laundry room, and two-car attached garage. It even includes a sauna, the outlet reported.

Messer Opens up about Mobley

Messer has been candid about her feelings towards Mobley ever since the two first started dating in Summer 2021.

In a September 2021 interview with ET Online, Messer was asked how she and Mobley met.

She explained, “We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020. In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

According to the outlet, Mobley is a native of North Carolina and works as a US Army cyber officer. He previously worked for NASA.

Asked about the qualities that won Messer over, she shared, “When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback. He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”

For now, the two appear to be enjoying the process of moving into their new home and starting their lives together.