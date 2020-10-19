Teen Mom Favorite Admits to Heroin Use

The Teen Mom favorite tried heroin after taking prescription pills. Leah Messer has been open about her battle with drugs in her memoir Hope, Grace & Faith, but for the first time she opened up about trying heroin during an interview on the Knockin’ Doorz Down podcast, as cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Leah revealed she didn’t feel anything when she tried heroin, an extremely addictive drug derived from morphine. “I think it was divine intervention. It was when you can’t find pain medication, there was the heroin. [It’s] cheaper, and an easier form. I was actually with my dad when I had done it,” she said.

The mother-of-three didn’t expect to become addicted like her father, saying, “I didn’t feel dependent on the medication I was taking at the time until it was too late and I became suicidal.” At the time, Leah had been taking “ridiculous amounts of prescription pills,” which led her to smoke the pills and ultimately try heroin.

Leah said it was Teen Mom 2 producer who helped save her life, as well as maintain custody of her twins–Ali and Gracie. “I was going to lose custody of my children. That was even more shameful for me. That’s my entire world,” she remembered. “If I lose them, I felt like I didn’t have anything to live for.”

Leah Struggled With Anxiety & Depression

In her 2020 book, the West Virginia native revealed she has struggled with her emotional health all her life. She was taking Diazepam for anxiety, which “really knocked me out,” she wrote, according to The Sun.

Leah’s addiction to prescription pills started after she had a “botched” spinal tap for her C-section with her youngest daughter Addie in 2013. The hospital gave her prescriptions for pain pills like Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Tylenol 3.

“At first, the medications helped dull the pain in my body and my mind, but at some point, they stopped helping. Now, I’m starting to think they might be part of the problem,” she wrote in her book. “A lot of that period of my life is just a blackout to me. Even though people will tell me I did things. I don’t remember, or I’ll watch footage of myself on the show and have no memory of it.”

Co-star Chelsea Houska DeBoer Also Suffers From Anxiety

Leah isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star who battles anxiety. Chelsea Houska DeBoer has been open about her journey, where she admitted to trying everything she could to get ahold of her emotional wellbeing. That even meant putting herself before her three kids.

“Whether it’s speaking with your doctor, starting therapy, reading books… do whatever you can to help,” she told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “Focus on yourself so you can get your headspace where it needs to be. I had to take a moment and be like, ‘Okay, I’m not just a mom. I have to focus on me, too.’ And I think that was really helpful.”

Chelsea said husband Cole DeBoer was a huge support system for her. “She tried everything she could do for herself,” Cole told Heavy. “A lot of self-care.”

“I say try everything because she was finding things that helped her a lot,” he added.

