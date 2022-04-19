VIDEO: Fans Fear Leah Messer is High While Driving

“Teen Mom 2” fans worried Leah Messer was driving under the influence when MTV shared a sneak peek clip for the April 19 episode of season 11. Messer was rushing to get her 9-year-old daughter, Adalynn, to school on time. She was also nervous about taking her real estate exam.

Messer, 29, had a quick phone call with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, during the car ride.

“I don’t feel like I’ve studied enough, but it’s fine,” Messer says in the sneak peek clip. Mobley tries to make her feel better, telling her that she will do fine.

“You don’t got to that to me. Don’t do that to me. Why do you got to put me on the spot like that?” Messer says with a smirk.

From the backseat, Adalynn asks her mother if they could walk to school. “If we weren’t running behind, I would walk you, but because we’re running behind, I’m getting you to school, and I’m letting you out, and I’m getting to my exam by 8:30,” Messer tells the child.

At the end of the clip is where Messer instructs her daughter to rip the cameras down. “Dude, I’m just frustrated. I shouldn’t film. It just makes things a little, like, more stressful,” she says while pulling the equipment off the inside of her car.

Fans Said Messer’s Behavior Was Suspicious

Messer has a history of drug abuse — which she’s come forward about — but some viewers were concerned the mother-of-three might have taken something to ease her anxiety the morning of her test.

Comments about possible drug use swirled on Instagram and Reddit.

“Why does she look like she’s on drugs here?” one person wrote on Instagram.

“She sure is. It’s sad but I don’t think she was ever 💯 sober. Leah is probably abusing her meds,” another person wrote on Reddit.

“Yeah she’s slurring like a mf and jumbling words. Not good,” a third fan added.

Messer Admitted to Doing Heroin

Messer revealed she became addicted to opiates after she had a “botched” epidural while giving birth to Adalynn in 2013.

Her father, Gary Lee Miller — who struggles with addiction and was living in Messer’s basement at the time — supplied her with the drugs.

“By then, I was already … you can’t say that I wasn’t, already, dependent on the medication,” Messer said on a podcast in 2018, per Us Weekly. “Well, then they put me on Diazepam and it has me nodding off. I didn’t even know what that was!”

“Not only was I losing my kids but I was basically losing my life, my husband, everything,” Messer said, referring to her second husband, Jeremy Calvert. “Everything was crashing down on me.”

In her memoir, “Hope, Grace & Faith,” Messer wrote that the hospitals prescribed her painkillers like Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Tylenol 3, after her bungled spinal tap.

When she couldn’t get more prescription drugs, she “turned to the streets.”

“I actually tried heroin once,” she said on the Knockin’ Doorz Down podcast in October 2020, per The Sun.

“My personal experience is I didn’t feel anything from it. I think it was divine intervention. It was when you can’t find pain medication, there was the heroin,” she said, according to The Sun. “It’s a cheaper and an easier form. I was actually with my dad when I had done it.”