Leah Messer Shows Off Backyard of New $500k Home

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer showed off the massive backyard of her new two-story home.

The nearly $500,000 West Virginia property includes .37 acres of land, according to The Ashely’s Reality Roundup. The 6,000 square foot home boasts “five bedrooms and four bathrooms,” The Ashley wrote. The brick home was built in 1994 and includes amenities like a sauna, game room, and a finished basement, according to The Ashley.

The Sun obtained a video of the yard, posted by Messer to the Instagram profile for her dog, a Dalmatian named Lucky. “Playing with mommy and sissy at my new home. I love my space to play,” Messer captioned the post.

The clip showed Lucky running through the grass with Aleah, one of Messer’s 12-year-old twins. The yard has some hills and trees alongside the property line, which is defined by a white picket fence.

A giggle from Messer could be heard before the video ended.

Messer, 30, also posted a video of her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, driving a U-Haul truck on moving day. “I love you,” the “Teen Mom 2” star captioned the post, according to Teen Mom Talk TMT Mobley pretended to honk the truck’s horn as he pulled into their new home on May 1.

Messer included a gif that said “Home Sweet Home” and played Jack Harlow’s “First Class” as background music.

Fans Were Worried Their Relationship Wouldn’t Work Out

“Teen Mom 2” viewers are getting to meet Mobley for the first time on season 11, and some people aren’t sure he and Messer are going to work out.

The duo have been dating for six months, but people aren’t convinced that’s enough time for Messer and Mobley to know each other enough before buying a home and living in it with her three children: twins Ali and Aleah and 9-year-old Addie.

“But i feel like they just met this season and was getting to know each other by the second or third season now their moving in together and he’s becoming a step father ??? wow i don’t see it why does this guy wanna be a step father first of all… weird motive vibes,” one person wrote on Teen Mom Talk TMT’s post.

“Which they will be selling soon because I just don’t see that relationship working in the long run. The reason I believe this is because ‘yes’ he adores her kids now, but wait till they are around him 24-7 I hope that it does last thou 😍,” another said.

“Feels like they are moving way too fast.. my prediction is she will get pregnant soon and then they will break up a year after that lol,” a third chimed in.

Mobley Said He Surprised Messer With the Home

Mobley posted about becoming a first-time homeowner on April 1, but he wasn’t joking around. The U.S. Army Officer revealed he and Messer would be living together after she sold her home.

“I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

“For most people, these are special moments you remember the most—and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true,” he added.

While Messer and her girls might be living in the home with Mobley, she has no legal right to the home: In Touch Weekly reported that only Mobley’s name is listed on the deed.