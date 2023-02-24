Leah Messer Wants Her Own Spinoff Show

Is “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer moving on? Fans are speculating that Leah Messer may be ready to leave the franchise after the MTV star shared a comment on a “Teen Mom” fan account’s post on Instagram, outlining her idea for a spinoff show featuring her family.

“I think after putting in 13 years, staying dedicated, and sharing the toughest moments of our lives.. My little fam wants our own show/special or something,” Messer said, “At least showing where we are as a family today despite the challenges that came with becoming a Mom so young. & I’ll still advocate for young girls to pursue their dreams and prevent teen pregnancy. 👏 ❤️”

Fans Want Leah Messer to Move to TLC

One fan responded to Messer’s comment to say, “100% would watch. This reality show trash they’ve turned the franchise into doesn’t deserve you.” Messer responded again, writing, “I hate that we’re missing out on so much great content these days with the kids. My kids love filming and sharing our story.” Messer has 13-year-old twin daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah, with her ex-husband Corey Simms, as well as a nine-year-old daughter, Adalynn, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Fans had mixed reactions to Messer’s spinoff idea when the “Teen Mom” fan account shared her comment to their page. “Leah you cool but I don’t feel like watching you have rehearsed conversations with your kids. Maybe just start a YouTube channel or something,” one fan wrote.

Others thought Messer would have better luck moving to TLC, with fans writing messages including, “Sounds like TLC or another station needs to pickup a few of the moms and create a show.” Another fan wrote, “and now the originals are all officially gone 🙃” to which the original posting fan account replied, “Now let’s hope tlc casts all the original TM2 girls and calls it Teen Mom 2.0 😂”.

Why Was Leah Messer Not On ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 2?

Many “Teen Mom” fans have wondered why Messer was missing from season two of the “Family Reunion” spinoff of the show, which finished airing on February 21. While Messer didn’t speak on the topic directly, some believe her absence was due to the fact that most of the cast member’s mothers tagged along for the trip. Since Messer has a complicated relationship with her own mother, Dawn Spears, it was possible that she didn’t want to go on a trip with Spears, however cast members Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout both attended the trip without their mothers.

Messer was previously cast on season one of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” when she and her fellow “Teen Mom” stars went on a cast trip to San Diego. While on the trip, she admitted to putting walls up and having a hard time trusting others while doing a group exercise with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, known by the cast as Coach B. Other “Teen Mom 2” cast members in attendance included Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones, all three of whom returned for the second season.

