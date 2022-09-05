Leah Messer Claps Back at Instagram Trolls

Leah Messer a “Teen Mom” star, fired back at Instagram comments complaining about what she posts.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Messer posted a happy birthday message to her new fiance. With the post, she shared several photos that appear to be taken by a professional photographer.

Fans took to Instagram to complain about another staged photoshoot being shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer Fired Back at Her Haters on Instagram: ‘The Unfollow Button Is Just a Click Away Girl’

In the caption of the four image post, Messer wrote, “It’s always fun celebrating another year with you baby. I hope you had the best bday with fam & friends! We’re celebrating you all month, Kevin Hart next weekend! Ilysm & stay tuned cause a Halloween shoot is [up] next.”

Most of the comments were positive, wishing the couple well and complementing Messer’s dress. But not everyone has something nice to say.

“How many photoshoots do you guys do?!” someone asked. Messer replied, “I haven’t counted but we ain’t done yet girl. We have so many beautiful pics for our new home!”

All these photo shoots are too much. Stop staging your love and relationship. It looks fake,” someone wrote. “Just be natural and in the moment, not every picture has to be professionally taken. You’re over doing it.”

Messer replied to the comment writing, “The unfollow button is just a click away girl. Let me direct you, top of the page, right under my profile pic. Any issues you might have, please lmk I’m happy to support.”

Another person, with the screenname “dailybibletalk” wrote, “Oh great another photo shoot , haven’t had one of those in a while,” to which Messer replied, ” Grab your bible, the next one is going to be [hot].”

Someone else said, “Nah we’re good we seen enough off these cringey reels.”

Messer Shared That Her Fiance Jaylan Mobley Gave Rings to Her 3 Daughters to Commemorate Their Engagement

Messer shared a sweet moment between her fiance, Jaylon Mobley, and her daughters after the pair got engaged.

On August 26, 2022, Messer took to Instagram to share the moment Mobley presented her three daughters, Adalynn Faith Calvert, Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms with rings of their own to commemorate the engagement.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be. A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life. Thank you for everything you do for us. @jaylan_mobley We love you to the ends of the earth. It’s just US 4L,” she wrote on Instagram along with several photos.

She also included a bible scripture in the post writing, “Love is patient, Love is kind; It does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not resentful; it rejoices with the truth. Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. LOVE NEVER FAILS.”

Mobley also commented on the post writing, “My Forever Promises,” with three ring emojis.

