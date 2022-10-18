Leah Messer Has Confusing Response to Jaylan Mobley Cheating Rumors

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer issued a statement after rumor swirled that her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, cheated on her.

The couple broke up on October 11 after one year of dating and a two-month engagement. They didn’t give a reason for their split, which seemed sudden since they were planning to get married in the fall of 2023.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” Messer tweeted on October 17.

Mobley retweeted Messer’s message but didn’t add any text himself. His last tweet was posted a month earlier, where he talked about “haters.”

“HATERS DON’T REALLY HATE YOU.. THEY HATE THEMSELVES BECAUSE YOU’RE A REFLECTION OF WHAT THEY WISH TO BE..!!” Mobley wrote.

Fans were confused by Messer’s tweet. They argued that Messer is to blame for all the speculation about the breakup since she was very public about her relationship when they were together.

“Leah, YOU brought everyone into this with YOUR countless photo sessions and articles which I’m sure some of them you were PAID for. So just stop,” read one of the top responses.

Another person told Messer to “get a grip” and claimed that the West Virginia native sold her soul and her children’s privacy to MTV.

“You make a living off of people “tripping” over your life though…” a third person noted.

Messer Broke Up With Mobley After Catching Him Cheating, A Report Says

It was Messer’s decision to call the relationship off after she caught Mobley with some questionable “material,” according to a new report by The Sun.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” a source told The Sun, adding Mobley was accused of “cheating.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup said they couldn’t independently confirm the rumors were “100% true” but that they were talking to behind-the-scene sources and they were telling a similar story.

Although Mobley and Messer issued a joint statement saying they were breaking up, they didn’t say why.

What About The House?

The breakup story gets a little more intricate when you weave in the question of the house. There have been uncertainties about who owns the home, and who bought the house for whom.

Originally, Mobley said he bought the home for Messer on April 1.

But then In Touch Weekly found the deed and only Mobley’s name was listed on the deed, suggesting Messer had no legal rights to the home.

When TMZ reported on Mobley moving out of their house post-split, they said Messer is the one who purchased the pad.

Messer addressed the confusion on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” saying that she wasn’t concerned about whose name was on what because she trusted Mobley and didn’t think he was suckering her.

“I was excited. I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that,” she said. “If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship.”