Leah Messer Takes Heat From Fans After Disney World Trip

“Teen Mom 2” alum Leah Messer enjoyed a day at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, but some fans weren’t pleased with the MTV reality star.

Messer, 30, posted a series of photos that showed her posing with 25-year-old Mobley, but her three daughters — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Simms and 9-year-old Adalynn Calvert — seemed to be missing from the trip.

“You are my greatest adventure ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram on July 23.

Fans on Reddit and Instagram noticed that the children weren’t pictured in any of the photos.

“How you go to Disney & you don’t take your kids???” one person asked.

“I would be devastated if I was twelve and found out my parents went on a Disney trip without me 😭 maybe it’s a different day and age,” another said.

“It’s freaking Disney World!! Those weirdos didn’t even take their kids,” a third remarked.