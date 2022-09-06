Leah Messer Flips As Rumors About Jaylan Mobley Swirl

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer has had enough.

Weeks after getting engaged to her fiance, Jaylan Mobley, Messer clapped back at critics who accused Mobley of being with the MTV star for clout.

“Soooo many want an opinion which is cool UNTIL you actually speak up… let me just repost here since the comment has now been deleted. Let me just go ahead & log off now too,” she said via Instagram Story on September 5.

Messer stood by Mobley, saying he would not still be with her if they were only together because he wanted to be in the limelight.

“If he was in it for the fame, believe me, at this point he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for the fame now & sure as f*** wouldn’t be doing what he continues to do for not just me but MY three daughters as well,” the MTV star wrote, referring to her 12-year-old twins — Ali and Aleeah — and her 9-year-old, Addie.

Mobley is slated to be her third husband. She was first married to Ali and Aleeah’s father, Corey Simms, and then married Addie’s father, Jeremy Calvert.

Messer Said Fame Isn’t That Glamorous

The West Virginia native argued that notoriety isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“He’s got his own career & this ‘fame’ world isn’t as glamorizing as soooooo many people wanna think it is,” she said. “You HAVE to see the bs they put out on HIM, our relationship, and our kids?”

Messer added that she and Mobley live a “pretty normal” life together.

“If some of y’all actually really knew this man before all the preconceived notions you want to have or what has been shown for you on a reality TV show that has to be cut down and edited for maximum drama, you would KNOW without a doubt that it’s not for the fame,” she wrote.

Messer said her fame from the MTV series can be draining.

“That s*** can get you mentally if you don’t rise above it. TRUST me, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with,” she said.

The mother-of-three finished her post by saying they don’t have “anything to prove.”

Mobley Proposed To Messer in Costa Rica

One year after they became an official couple in Costa Rica, Mobley and Messer, 30, went back to the same place and got engaged.

Mobley surprised her with a 4.7-carat engagement ring.

“It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” she told People.

Mobley, 26, made sure to include Messer’s daughters in the proposal, presenting each one of the girls with a ring of their own.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be,” she wrote on Instagram. “A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life. Thank you for everything you do for us.”

Messer teased that she wants to welcome children with her fiance. “Keep [looking] at me like this and we gonna be a family of 6… or 7… 8,9, or 10 ughhh I love you,” she wrote.

The “Teen Mom” star is excited about her future with Mobley.

“I’m open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that,” she told E! News. “It’s crazy because I just was filming and I said, ‘For once in my life, I feel like I’m dreaming about my future life without being emotional.’ It feels great.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.