Leah Messer Addresses On Camera Fight With Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer called out her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, after the December 6 episode of “The Next Chapter” aired. Mobley proposed to Messer in Costa Rica for their one-year anniversary in September. They suddenly split two months later, and now fans are getting more details about the intricacies of their relationship.

Messer was frustrated when Mobley said he asked her stepfather, Gary Lee Miller, for his permission to get married. Messer maintained that the only people he needed to get approval from was her three daughters: 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie.

“NO approval or validation is ever needed when it comes to YOUR life, your BOUNDARIES, and what your heart DESIRES. Let this be known and if it isn’t respected, stand UP for yourself,” she tweeted. “When you choose peace it comes with a lot of goodbyes.”

Messer Hinted That Mobley Disrespected Her

Messer then took to her Instagram stories, where she hinted that she didn’t want Mobley to ask her stepdad for permission to marry her.

“I would like to add that in the dinner scene after the proposal it was known that no other blessings were needed or mattered especially if I was going to open myself to marriage after two failed marriages,” she said.

Messer was married to Corey Simms from October 2010 to June 2011. She and her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, were married from April 2012 to June 2015.

Messer accused Mobley of using Miller.

“I love my family BUT I have a very private relationship with them and preferred to keep it that way as we build better relationships with healthier boundaries,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “I can the scene with my stepdad a publicity stunt and disrespect at its finest when you asked me prior and proceeded to do so anyway…. Then tell me on camera after you propose. SMH.”

“You deserve better, never settle,” Messer added.

Messer Said Mobley Didn’t Need Her Stepdad’s Permission

While they were at dinner during the December 6 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Messer told her fiance that he only had to ask her daughters if it was OK for them to get married.

“The only three that you would have ever needed approval from would have been my daughters, like you don’t need his permission,” she told him.

“Let’s focus on this moment, babe. Let’s let this moment sink in,” Mobley told Messer. “I just wanted to do it out of a level of respect.”

Messer wanted Mobley to know that he was “the man” in her life and said her relationship with her mother, Dawn Messer, was important too.

Messer started to open up about her family’s complicated dynamics. “I wish I could walk down the aisle with a dad that hands me off and all that s***,” she said.

Mobley cut her off. “Listen to me, OK,” he said. “Everybody’s tradition is different.”

“You don’t understand. You are close to your family. You have a tight-knit family,” Messer shot back.

Mobley said Messer was being too sensitive.

“You are taking too much away from what this is,” he said. “You’re focusing on something that I think you’ve been wanting to get off your chest. You know, I understand the past and all that stuff. I get that.”

When Messer continued to make her argument he said, “This is not the time… are we done?”