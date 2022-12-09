Leah Messer Exposes Jaylan Mobley’s ‘Fake Document’

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer fired off a tweet on December 8, days after her engagement episode aired on “The Next Chapter.” Messer planned to marry her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, but the couple suddenly split in November, two months after he proposed in Costa Rica. As fans catch up through the show, Messer has been filling in the gaps through social media. Her most recent tweet called out Mobley’s “publicity stunt.”

“This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up but the deed scene was BS as well,” Messer tweeted. “He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home and I learned otherwise.” She then added the hashtags “publicity stunt” and “FOH.”

“Speak your mind even if your voice shakes,” Messer added.

Mobley Pretended He Put Messer’s Name on Their West Virginia House

Mobley purchased a $500,000 house in West Virginia and announced it via Instagram on April 1. The way he penned the post made it seem like he had bought the home for Messer, but when In Touch Weekly did some digging, it turned out that only Mobley’s name was on the house.

When they were in Costa Rica, Mobley hands her an envelope while they’re in Costa Rica.

“I’m always trying to kinda surprise you with something,” he said, hanging her an envelope. “So, everything we do now, we’re doing it together. So open it.”

Messer was overjoyed with the gesture.

“Baby, stop it… It’s both of our names on the house, on the deed? Thank you,” she said.

“And it’s like, it’s the bond that we have together that means so f****** much to me,” she continued. “I appreciate everything that you do. All the time. Not just for me but for the girls.”

“This is for us,” he added.

Messer Wasn’t Worried About Whose Name Was on the Home

Messer brushed off worries from fans, saying on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” that she could have her name added if that’s what they wanted. She maintained that she trusted Mobley and their relationship.

“I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that,” Messer said on the first-ever episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” in September.

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship,” she continued. “Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do.”

According to The Sun, Messer owes more than $450K in unpaid taxes, and that could have been why Messer wasn’t able to be a legal owner of the home.

“There is a federal tax lien that was recorded on January 7th of 2020 in the amount of $448,261.35,” a clerk told The Sun. The government employee said “there’s no release on that,” meaning the debt had not been paid yet.