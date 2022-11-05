Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley ‘Pocketed’ House Money: Report

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer might have gotten scammed out of thousands of dollars. A new report from In Touch Weekly claimed Jaylan Mobley “pocketed” the down payment Messer gave him for their $500,000 West Virginia home. Messer reportedly couldn’t obtain the loan because of her tax debt, which is why the house is in his name.

The insider, who spoke with anonymity, wasn’t “100% sure of the details” but they felt like something was afoot.

“He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house,” they told In Touch Weekly.

When they first bought the house, Mobley made it seem like the home was a gift he had purchased for Messer and her children. But In Touch Weekly was the first to confirm that Messer’s name was not on the deed — only Mobley’s.

Mobley was able to obtain a mortgage with a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program and — as stated on the VA loan’s website — a down payment is not normally needed.

“Since there’s less risk for the lender, they’re more likely to give you the loan under better terms,” the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website says. “In fact, nearly 90% of all VA-backed home loans are made without a down payment.”

Mobley needed to have a credit score that was high enough, and the home had to be appraised for the loan to be complete.

Mobley ‘Pocketed’ the Money

Mobley might have tucked the money away if there was no down payment put toward the home.

“From what I’m gathering, there was no down payment,” the insider told In Touch Weekly. “So, whatever she gave him for the down payment, he pocketed.”

The insider didn’t reveal if Messer was going to take Mobley to court to try to get the money back and Messer hasn’t publicly responded to reports that Mobley was dishonest with her money.

Mobley Reportedly Made Messer Sign an NDA

Messer hasn’t given any details about her split from Mobley and fans are getting an inkling why that might be. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mobley asked Messer to sign an NDA and then then “agreed” to let her stay in the house and take over the mortgage payments.

“She filmed a few times about the breakup, once with a friend and once with Jaylan, but the only thing Leah was allowed to say on-camera was that she signed an NDA and couldn’t really discuss it,” an insider told The Ashley.

“But Jaylan does not want the full story getting out there,” they continued. “He did everything he could to keep Leah from going public with the story.”

The rumor is that Mobley cheated on Messer and she found out. “Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an insider told The Sun.

Mobley has since revealed he was in therapy and hinted he is not going to talk publicly about his breakup.

“THERAPY WINS!! LOVE WINS!! FORGIVENESS WINS!! FAITH WINS!! ACCOUNTABILITY WINS!!” he tweeted. “All of which I chose.. Just know, you will only get positive response from me and people around me. Everyday we see how negativity and conflict ends.. Life is too short.. FIND PEACE!”