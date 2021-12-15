Fans Debate Over Leah Messer’s Controversial Decision

“Teen Mom 2” fans were split when it came to Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, attending one of her daughter’s Christmas performances. The West Virginia native penned a thank you note to her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since August 2021.

Messer is the mother of 11-year-old twins, Aleeah and Ali, whom she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms. She also has 8-year-old Addie with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Mobley showed up for Addie, while Messer when to Ali’s musical performance.

“Thank you, @jaylan_mobley… Thank you for loving us the way you do,” Messer, 29, began the post. “Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addie’s Xmas performance while I was at Ali’s first band concert.”

“After working all day and driving a total of four hours, you wanted to be there,” she continued. “You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much, and we’re so grateful to have you. You’re honestly the best, we are so lucky, & ilysm!!”

Opinions About Mobely Attending the Event Were Mixed

Fans on Reddit picked apart Messer’s statement. While some people said it seemed like Messer was doing well and in a happy relationship, other people questioned whether Mobley was getting too close to her daughters too soon.

“Not only is this weird, it’s very unsafe,” one viewer claimed. “Leah has not been dating him long enough for him to be alone with her children. Predators often target naive single parents who encourage their partners to play the role of mommy/daddy without knowing them well.”

But not everyone was against Messer.

“People are weirdly upset about this, as if we know the exact date they started dating rather than the date she started putting him on Instagram,” they said. “Or as if there’s a specific amount of time before it’s appropriate for a boyfriend to be alone with a kid.”

Another topic fans brought up was why a different family member didn’t attend Ali’s event.

For instance, some people argued that Ali’s father and stepmother — Corey and Miranda Simms — could have went.

Messer’s mother Dawn or sister Victoria could have also been in attendance, they maintained.

Messer is one of the “Teen Mom” ladies who agreed to take part in the “Family Reunion” spinoff, which combines the cast members of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

Although some past members like Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans didn’t participate, Messer was featured in the new trailer. She also appears to be smooching Mobley in one sneak peek clip.

MTV allowed the cast members to bring one person. So far, it looks like secondary “Teen Mom” members like Brittany DeJesus, Gary Shirley, Bar Smith, Corey Wharton showed up to “Family Reunion.”

To the surprise of some of the cast, controversial MTV star Farrah Abraham also showed up to the spinoff. “Hi! Good to see you,” Abraham says in the trailer when she walks into the backyard.

Cheyenne Floyd was not pleased with Abraham. “Let’s have some f—— fun. Let’s have some f—— fun, bitch,” she says. to the OG “Teen Mom.”

“I’m wondering if this is our worst idea ever,” Floyd tells the cameras. “Or the best idea.”

