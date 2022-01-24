Fans Fear for Leah Messer After Boyfriend Reveals ‘Red Flags’

“Teen Mom” fans found some “red flags” in a text exchange posted by Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Mobley — a U.S. Army cyber officer who formerly worked for NASA — told Messer, who is listed in his phone as “Wittle Baby,” about his “billion dollar idea” that could be “fully operational” in four to five years.

The conversation started out with Mobley, 25, writing he “pitched the idea” to someone he trusts.

“4-5 years is a good long term goal for it too,” Messer, 29, wrote back.

Mobley then switched topics and talked about his ardor for Messer.

“You amazing in every way like every way,” he said. “Like every way. You deserve happiness and everything that come with it. And that’s on P.”

“We deserve happiness and everything that comes with it,” Messer texted back. “We got that together baby.”

Mobley then took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it to Instagram stories, as captured by an original poster on Reddit.

“She’s going to kill me, but this is LOVE… real LOVE… 4L,” he wrote underneath the exchange.

“Ily but you pushing P is…” Messer wrote, adding a string of emojis.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, “pushing P” became a trendy term after that’s what the rapper Gunna named one of his songs on her new his album “DS4EVER.” He explained that “pushing P” means “Keepin it playa.”

Fans Worried Mobley Was Using Messer for ‘Clout’

Since Mobley was talking about making money with Messer, some fans on Reddit were concerned that he could possibly be using her for fame.

Many viewers wrote that it was a “red flag” that Mobley was talking about finances with his girlfriend, who he has been dating since September 2021.

“Who the f*** is telling Leah that he can expect easily a billion? Not million, billion. We need to nickname this mofo something like Captain Red Flag,” read one popular comment.

“I knew he was just using her for clout. I could tell by his Instagram. He wants the followers, wants the whole world. Not leah,” another person wrote.

Some people worried that Mobley was going to ask Messer for money to start his business venture. “I have a billion dollar idea, I just need a few hundred thousand in seed money from you…,” the highest voted response on Reddit reads.

Other fans took issue with Mobley’s pet name for Messer. “If a man called me ‘wittle baby’ as a pet name I would never sleep with him again, that’s so gross,” the second most popular comment said.

Mobley Is Joining Messer on ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’

For now, “Teen Mom” fans have only gotten to know Mobley through social media — but that’s about to change. Mobley is slated to make his reality TV debut when he appears on “Teen Mom Family Reunion” on January 25.

“Inviting your butt to join us at the #TeenMomFamilyReunion was the best decision I made,” Messer wrote on Instagram. “You even had roses waiting on me when I got home. Thank you for your patience and love. 🥺 Ilysm & Can’t wait to see it air next week! 🙏🏼❤️ @jaylan_mobley.”

“Love you more, my 🌎🤞🏾❤️,” Mobley wrote in the comments section.

