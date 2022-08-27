Leah Messer Reveals Sweet Gesture to 3 Daughters After Engagement

Leah Messer revealed a sweet gesture her now-fiancee Jaylan Mobley made to her daughters.

On August 20, Messer announced she’d gotten engaged to her boyfriend.

“Two souls, one heart It’s official!!” she wrote on the post.

On August 26, Messer revealed something that Mobley did for her daughters after he proposed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer Says Jaylan Mobley Gave Her 3 Daughters Rings to Commemorate Their Engagement: ‘I Dreamed of This Moment’

Messer revealed that Mobley presented Messer’s three daughters, Adalynn Faith Calvert, Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms with rings of their own to commemorate the engagement.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be. A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life. Thank you for everything you do for us. @jaylan_mobley We love you to the ends of the earth. It’s just US 4L,” she wrote on Instagram along with several photos.

She also included a bible scripture in the post writing, “Love is patient, Love is kind; It does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not resentful; it rejoices with the truth. Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. LOVE NEVER FAILS.”

Mobley also commented on the post writing, “My Forever Promises,” with three ring emojis.

Fans Showed Jaylan Mobley Love After ‘Huge’ Moment: ‘Giving Them Rings Too Is so Beautiful’

Fans absolutely loved the special moment that he created for the family.

“This is perfect!!” someone wrote.

“Alright @jaylan_mobley sir, you setting the bar REAL high. Keep my girl happy,” a fan said.

Someone commented, “I knew you would put all your fears aside & trust him with your heart! Congratulations #issafiancé”

“I love this!!!!!! Ahhhhh Jaylan you are the MAN!!!!!” a fan said. “Giving them rings too is sooo beautiful. I love this for you Leah!!!!!”

“Yay giving the girls rings here come the tears,” a fan wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful. Jaylan is such a wholesome guy,” someone wrote. “Considering your girls is huge and no doubt another reason you all are at this space. I’m over the moon happy for you ALL! Gosh, Leah!!! I remember when I first met this “new friend” via FaceTime. Seems like just yesterday. The talks we’ve had and then the blessings that are flowing. love y’all!!”

“How beautiful is this!!” a commenter wrote. “You and your girls deserve all the happiness in the world. So happy for you my love.”

“Im so happy for you !!!!!! When they say men don’t want a woman with kids. This shuts all that down right here, patience is key,” a fan said.

“Oh Leah! How amazing! He’s not just marrying you, he’s committing to your entire family and making a beautiful promise to cherish you and your girls. I love you and couldn’t be happier for this new life you will be creating together!” someone wrote.

READ NEXT: Fans Call out Jenelle Evans for Hypocritical Post