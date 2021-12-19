Leah Messer Roasted After Kailyn Lowry Gets ‘Fat Shamed’

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer was roasted by fans after she expressed support for co-star Briana DeJesus. Drama has been brewing for years between DeJesus and Messer’s friend and co-star Kailyn Lowry.

DeJesus didn’t exactly ask for a truce with Lowry, but she did write a lengthy statement where she said she would be taking a break from social media and vowed to keep things private after “growing” and “learning” from the past year.

Though DeJesus has since disabled comments on the post, the “Teen Mom 2” star received support from MTV personalities like Mackenzie McKee and Messer.

Messer, who appeared on the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” spinoff with DeJesus, dropped some heart emojis on the post, according to screenshots obtained by Teen Mom Tea. DeJesus responded with more emojis.

Some fans were perplexed by the interaction, especially since Messer has been friends with Lowry for years.

“She just fat-shamed your friend and you’re supporting her why,” one person asked.

“Exactly, talk about a shady friend,” another viewer agreed.

The feud reached one of its pinnacles when Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus. The dispute escalated once more when DeJesus apparently sent a treadmill to Lowry for Christmas. Lowry retaliated by “thanking” DeJesus for the gift, saying she was going to use it for her dogs, and used DeJesus’ full legal name on Instagram while doing so.

DeJesus Said Her Feud With Lowry Could Have Been Handled Privately

One of the things DeJesus said she learned is that it might be “fun” to be petty every once in awhile, but it’s not going to make a difference in the end.

“I understand that sometimes u need to set boundaries and put your foot down but everything could have been prevented and done privately.. both parties!” DeJesus said in her statement. “I have learned and grown from both of those situations and will now always deal with issues in a better manner (off social media).”

“Names will be called, things will be said, gifts will be given but will you even remember that in 2032?” the mother-of-two continued. “I can see it being very amusing at first but life is too short!”

DeJesus has two daughters. She shares 10-year-old Nova with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, and 4-year-old Stella with her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Messer & DeJesus Had a Brief Feud of Their Own

The fighting between Lowry and DeJesus can be tied back to two people: Javi Marroquin and Leah Messer. The drama first kicked off when Marroquin — Lowry’s ex-husband — began to date DeJesus in late 2017. Tensions between Lowry and DeJesus soared when Messer told Lowry that Marroquin and DeJesus were going to stay in the same hotel room on vacation with their children.

This led to a blowout at one of the reunions when Lowry confronted DeJesus while they were getting their makeup done. DeJesus then lambasted Messer for telling Lowry about the hotel situation.

At the time, DeJesus was new to “Teen Mom 2” and found an ally in Jenelle Evans.

“Jenelle was the only one who wasn’t acting like her s*** ain’t stink,” DeJesus tweeted at the time, per Radar Online. “Plus she was the only one who wasn’t acting fake and choosing sides… The others had a guard up and it’s understandable because their loyalty sided with their friends, but it’s still fake to choose sides.”

The “fake” comment was likely a dig at Messer.

