Leah Messer Is Fed Up With Kailyn Lowry Feud

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer isn’t holding back anymore. The usually reserved MTV personality drew back the curtains on the drama she’s been experiencing with her former co-star, Kailyn Lowry.

The West Virginia native made a public statement after she saw the preview for the season 11 reunion, where she walked off the stage after host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked what was going on with Lowry.

Messer said via Instagram Stories on May 16 that all the drama and “mean girl” antics were “disgusting.”

“My friendship with Kail has been rocky,” Messer started. “To clear it up from my point of view. I went to TMFR with the support of everyone around me. After the two weeks of filming and learning a lot about other casts through therapeutic activities and a life coach, I believed we all left on the same page.”

Why Did Lowry & Messer Start Feuding?

Rumors swirled that Messer and Lowry were no longer friends after Lowry unfollowed Messer on Instagram. The incident occurred after Messer appeared to be on neutral ground with Briana DeJesus, Lowry’s longtime foe.

But Lowry apparently was not OK with DeJesus and Messer being cordial, hinting Lowry was upset that she didn’t pick sides — especially after DeJesus sent Lowry a treadmill.

“An unfortunate situation occurred a few weeks after being home when I ‘liked’ an Instagram post of Briana’s — referencing self-growth,” Messer wrote. “I was unaware at the time that a fat-shaming situation had occurred between Briana and Kail.”

“It should be known that I don’t and will never support fat-shaming or bullying in any way, shape, or form,” she continued. “This caused tension and hurt feelings and I hope can one day be resolved.”

Messer Wants To Be Left Out of the Drama

Messer said she’s on reality TV to show her personal journey — not to fight with her co-stars.

“I’m honestly sick and tired of being brought into this drama, having my kindness taken for weakness, or being put in a position where it seems as though I need to choose someone’s side,” she said. “After 12 years of filming, I understand what the show is supposed to be about and am happy to share my story. I feel like all of it is taking a twisted turn and it saddens me.”

Messer is going to focus on her family moving forward. She has three daughters: Her twins, 12-year-old girls Ali and Aleeah, are from her marriage to ex-husband Corey Simms, and her third daughter, 9-year-old Addie, is from her second marriage to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

“I’m going to continue to take care of mine and stay out of the way. I’m going to speak on my personal life experiences and the journey which all of you have followed over the years,” Messer wrote at the end of her post. “While I also wish everyone of my coworkers the best moving forward.”

Messer, 30, is currently dating Jayaln Mobley. The two announced their relationship in August 2021, and as of May, the couple is going to be living together with Messer’s three daughters and their two dogs: a Dalmatian named Lucky and a French bulldog named Blue.