Leah Messer ‘Very Disturbed’ by Reunion Sneak Peek

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer had plenty to say when it came to a sneak peek clip of the season 11 reunion. Messer talked about her strained relationship with Kailyn Lowry, who is no longer continuing with the series.

Lowry was the only “Teen Mom 2” star to join the reunion virtually. Host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked a question about Lowry when she wasn’t on the Zoom.

Messer wrote a quick comment, which was quickly deleted, where she vaguely talked about the “disgusting” behavior exhibited by her co-stars:

Read More From Heavy How You Can Help Ukraine: Verified Charities, GoFundMe & Ways to Support Ukrainians This segment wasn’t supposed to be anything about Kail. I can only speak for myself and my personal experience but the level of disrespect, bullying/shaming, & mean girl attitude is disgusting. I’d be ashamed of myself! I showed up, completed my segments, collected my [money] & rolled out. That’s what I will continue to do but don’t take my kindness and support for all women growing as a sign of weakness or being gullible. We are grown-ass women with children watching our lives. We should have enough dignity and self-respect to act as such!

Messer Gathered Her Thoughts

After removing her original message, Messer came back with a lengthy statement. There was a lot she wanted to touch on.

“I deleted my story because I have so many thoughts about the recent TM2 reunion clip,” Messer said, per Teen Mom Talk. “This is the ONE & ONLY time I’m choosing to speak on this publicly.”

It wasn’t clear if Messer was talking about Lowry or Briana DeJesus, but she said if anyone had questions about her statement, they should come to her privately.

“I would also like to add from one woman to another, if there are any questions or comments about what I’m about to say & you have my number… do yourself a favor and text/call me directly,” she said. “I do well with communicating effectively and finding a resolution even if our opinions might not align.”

Messer was displeased about the preview she saw for the season 11 review, slated to air May 17.

“I’m very disturbed by the clip I saw of the reunion airing tomorrow,” she said. “Never did I imagine that a saw that was intended to inspire young women would turn into other women disrespecting, bullying/shaming & devaluing each other.”

Messer Maintained She was Just Doing Her Job

Messer is happy to show fans her journey, but she doesn’t want to fight with her co-stars.

M”y job at the TM2 reunion or when I’m shooting for MTV/Teen Mom 2/TMFR is to show up, complete my segments/scenes to collect my [money] & get back home to my children,” she said. “THAT IS exactly what I will continue to do.”

Messer walked off the stage after Ashley Jones did.

“I’m not being ‘controlled’ by anyone or following anyone else’s lead,” Messer said. She exiting the stage after Jones.

“Questions that I am asked during my segments — I will always keep it 100 and answer them honestly,” Messer wrote. “I will not tolerate disrespect on stage or ‘mean girl’ behavior, especially when someone being discussed is not present to defend themselves.”

Messer wants to be a role model for her daughter and uplift others.

“I have three DAUGHTERS at one where female empowerment is something we believe in, even when you may not see eye-to-eye with another woman,” she said. “You never know when someone may be going through something they might not be speaking on. I will always empower and support women.”