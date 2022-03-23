Leah Messer Posts TikTok Amid Kailyn Lowry Drama

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer came through with a message after Kailyn Lowry, her friend and co-star, went through a purge on Instagram.

Messer was one of the most notable people Kailyn unfollowed in the hundreds of accounts she removed from her page. As of March 22, Lowry was following 125 people. Though she refollowed “Teen Mom” stars like Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Chelsea Houska, Ashley Jones, Bristol Palin and Kayla Sessler — Messer didn’t merit a follow.

It’s not clear what — if anything — went down between Messer, 29, and Lowry, 30, but Messer posted a TikTok on March 18 — the same day Lowry unfollowed her — where she referenced Rihanna’s “FourFiveSeconds” in the caption. “When my kindness is taken for weakness…” she wrote. “Someone cue ‘FourFiveSeconds’ 😌.”

In the clip, Messer rapped the words to “Do We Have a Problem?” by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, mouthing:

Beef, we ’bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Hmm, hold up shorty, hold up bitch

Please don’t touch me, look at my fit

Look at my ankle, look at my wrist

Fans Accused Lowry of Looking for Attention

Social media users on Reddit noticed Lowry began to refollow some but from the franchise — but almost no one from “Teen Mom 2.”

In a thread posted on March 21, accused Lowry of looking for attention, especially as rumors swirled that she was fired from the series. In the first episode of season 11, MTV revealed that Lowry declined to film after she learned that her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, would be appearing.

“Kail probably unfollowed her so she would reach out to her,” said a popular comment. “But Leah is too busy with her photoshoots so she didn’t even notice. So now Kail is pissed at Leah for not being pissed at Kail. End of the story.”

Others accused Lowry of being petty. “Wow it’s like on MySpace when you would rearrange your top 8 according to whoever pissed you off,” they wrote.

A response with more than 100 upvotes was from someone who claimed Lowry was jealous of Messer, who has been dating her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, since August 2021.

“This is probably because Leah didn’t fight anyone for her honor on the vacation show AND landed a Black man who isn’t too embarrassed to claim her,” the person wrote, referring to Messer’s appearance on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which Lowry didn’t attend. “I hope Leah gets pregnant and marries the baby’s dad.”

Lowry Hinted She Didn’t ‘Trust’ Messer

It’s not clear why Lowry decided to unfollow her friends, but she told a fan it had something to do with trust.

“Why did you unfollow everyone?” they asked.

“Don’t trust anyone,” she answered.

The same week of her unfollowing spree, Lowry was also in the middle of fighting with longtime foe Briana DeJesus. On March 15, Lowry leaked messages between DeJesus and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who dated DeJesus after his divorce from Lowry.

The messages showed that DeJesus — who lives in Florida — was trying to meet up with Marroquin for dinner in Philadelphia since she was going to record a podcast with Chris Lopez, Lowry’s ex and the father of her two youngest children, 4-year-old Lux and 19-month-old Creed.

Lowry and Marroquin also have a son together, 8-year-old Lincoln. Lowry’s eldest, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

As noted by Reddit users, Lowry is now following two of DeJesus’ exes on Instagram: Devoin Austin and Javi Gonzalez.