Leah Messer Disses Kailyn Lowry With ‘Toxic’ Post

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer shared a quote about friendship amid her rumored feud with Kailyn Lowry. Neither woman has commented on the rumored tension, but both have posted cryptic messages on social media since the gossip started to bubble in March 2022.

The latest jab was thrown on April 22 by Messer, who shared a quote originally posted by singer Marren Morris.

“One of the greatest lessons that adult women need to learn is meeting people where they are and to stop writing friends off for being themselves,” says the beginning of the message, according to a screenshot shared on Reddit. “This whole ‘we aren’t friends anymore because she didn’t check on me’ or she ‘never reaches out first’ narrative is lame.”

The middle of the lengthy message talks about how people go through divorces, depression, financial strain, health issues, and deaths. “…And they are supposed to constantly check in on YOU to be your friend?” the quote says.

“My friendship doesn’t have requirements,” the message finishes. “It doesn’t have guidelines or quotas. As long as it’s organic, unforced, and NON TOXIC, you will forever have my love and support.”

Messer, 29, and Lowry, 30, have known each other for more than a decade. They have gone on several vacations together and are two of the original cast members to appear on “Teen Mom 2” in 2011. Lowry even confided in Messer during season 11 of “Teen Mom 2” while talking to her about a problem she was having.

Fans Suspected This Was the End for Messer & Lowry’s Friendship

Social media users on Reddit didn’t think Messer and Lowry would be friends again, with many assuming Messer’s post was a dig at Lowry.

An original poster shared a screenshot of Messer’s message and garnered more than 400 upvotes and nearly 200 comments. “I guess Leah is dunzo with Karl for good,” they captioned the discussion, referring to Lowry as “Karl.”

“Kail seems like an exhausting friend who never asks about how you’re doing,” one person wrote.

“I bet Kailyn is a super high-maintenance friend. And Leah can barely manage getting her kids to school on time. Their friendship was always doomed to fail,” another added.

Briana DeJesus Claimed Lowry Is Upset With Messer Because They’re Friends

Messer and DeJesus became friendly when they appeared on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” together. Lowry was invited to attend, but she declined to participate.

Lowry and DeJesus, 27, are famously enemies, with Lowry suing DeJesus for defamation in June 2021 and losing the lawsuit in April 2022. DeJesus is now threatening to sue Lowry over the legal fees she racked up during the battle, which cost her $120,000.

According to DeJesus, Lowry didn’t like that Messer and DeJesus were friendly.

“Leah liked one of my self growth post and [Kail] got upset with her. Told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more but Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants,” DeJesus tweeted.

DeJesus’ feud with Lowry started in 2017 when she dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Even though the relationship only lasted a few months, the battle between the two “Teen Mom 2” stars hasn’t died down.