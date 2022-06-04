Fans Post Throwback Photo of ‘Worst’ Teen Mom Red Carpet Outfit ‘Ever’

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit are digging up old photos of the cast, and in doing so, have uncovered what one user said is the “worst red carpet outfit I have EVER seen someone wear.”

The photograph features Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. The former is wearing a pink bralette with a mesh, bedazzled shirt, along with a pair of jeans and fluffy pink heels. Lowry, meanwhile, is wearing a black silk bodice with a jacket.

In the comments section of the thread, fans agreed with the title of the post– one person wrote, “They look like the aunts from James and the giant peach.”

Another added, “Kail looks like Leah’s cool mom that wants the focus on her.”

And a third mocked Messer, writing, “Leah looks like that girl at the rave who can’t find her friends.” A fourth added, “There are really no words except trashy. They look trashy.”

This is far from the first time fans have criticized the reality TV stars for their outfit choices or even their physiques.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Opens up About Body Insecurity

Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW. The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement. Sure i put myself out there. But never in my life have i seen or felt cruelty like i have lately — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 29, 2018

While all the Reddit comments critiqued the girls’ outfits, some went as far as to comment on the girls’ figures. One user wrote, “She’s so….big…”

In the past, Lowry has been open about her struggles with body insecurity and the “cruelty” she has experienced online.

In a tweet from 2018, she wrote, “Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW. The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement [sic]. Sure I put myself out there,” she wrote. “But never in my life have i seen or felt cruelty like i have today.”

“It comes with the territory” no shit. But it seems to get worse over time. Not better. Sometimes I’m numb to it. Sometimes i don’t read it. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 29, 2018

She continued, “It seems to get worse over time. Not better. Sometimes I’m numb to it. Sometimes i don’t read it. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me.”

I can read & write books, study for a test and pass, teach my kids manners. But i can’t tell myself to pick a fucking salad over a burger and then wonder why i struggle in the gym. Hate myself for it. Then come online & hear it from everyone else too — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 29, 2018

She finished by writing, “I can read & write books, study for a test and pass, teach my kids manners. But i can’t tell myself to pick a f—ing salad over a burger and then wonder why i struggle in the gym. Hate myself for it. Then come online & hear it from everyone else too.”

Days later, Lowry wrote in a Snapchat, per People, “First day back at crossfit RIP,” suggesting she was getting back on the fitness bandwagon.

Messer & Lowry’s ‘Rocky’ Friendship

In May, Messer opened up about where she and Lowry stand these days in a since-deleted Instagram that was obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

In the post, she stated that she does, in fact, have a “rocky” friendship with Lowry. Discussing how the rift between them started, she wrote, “An unfortunate situation occurred a few weeks after being home when I ‘liked’ an Instagram post of Briana’s–referencing self-growth,” she wrote, according to the outlet.

Messer continued, “I was unaware at the time that a fat-shaming situation had occurred between Briana and Kail. It should be known that I don’t and will never support fat shaming or bullying in any way, shape or form. This caused tension and hurt feelings that I hope can one day be resolved.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, this isn’t the last fans have seen from Messer. She will be part of the new spinoff, “Teen Mom Legacy,” along with Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus.