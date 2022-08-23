Leah Messer on Having a Baby With Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer isn’t ruling out having children with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

The mother-of-three shares her 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with her first husband, Corey Simms, and her 9-year-old daughter, Addie, is from her relationship with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

“At the very beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like, put the breaks on it,’” Messer told Us Weekly about expanding her family. “But I am more open to the next steps than I ever have been.”

“And I think you guys will definitely have to tune into this new, next chapter of Teen Mom to really see, you know, the big decisions that we make together and what we have and in store for our future,” the West Virginia native said to Us Weekly.

“It is even better than we expected. I think every day gets better,” Messer continued to Us Weekly. “I have nothing to say besides that.”

Messer and Mobley started dating in August 2021 and confirmed their relationship publicly the following month. In April 2021, Mobley bought a house and said it was for Messer, but her name isn’t on the deed. He, Messer, and her three girls are now living in that home he purchased for himself.

Messer Said She Didn’t Want to Get Married

On the season finale of “Teen Mom 2,” Messer wasn’t interested in making things official with Mobley.

“Never getting remarried,“ Messer, 30, told Mobley, 25.

“Why do you need marriage documents or legalized documents, can’t you just be in love, be happy, have a family, and not have to have these sealed documents?” Messer asked. “Sometimes traditions are annoying.”

Mobley, a West Virginia National Guard cybersecurity lieutenant, was excited about getting married and having kids.

“Hell yeah I wanna get married. I wanna get married, I wanna have kids, I wanna do the things that most people get to experience,” he said in the finale.

Messer Supports Jenelle Evans Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Jenelle Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog, Nugget.

Because of her friendship with Briana DeJesus, Evans is returning to the rebooted series, which is a combination of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”

“I think that I’m eager to see where she’s at in her life and whatever ultimately the executives decide is what they decide. I wish her the very best,” Messer told Page Six.

“I haven’t talked to Jenelle in a very long time. She was one of the original cast [members] of the show. And I knew her very well in that time,” she continued to Page Six. “I don’t know [her] currently. Right now, I don’t have a relationship with her, honestly.”

Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry, who originally appeared on “Teen Mom 2,” are not expected to reprise their roles in the series. The same goes for Farrah Abraham, who quit, and Mackenzie McKee, who was not asked to return.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is slated to air on MTV on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.