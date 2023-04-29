Leah Messer Reveals MTV Had ‘Requests’ for Her Birthday Party

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer revealed there were two sets of cameras at her 31st birthday party in a new post. The MTV star shared two April 29 Instagram posts looking back on her special day with footage from the party and wrote a long caption thanking the various vendors and workers who helped to bring the night to life (Leah’s actual birthday is April 24).

Not only did Leah have her own film crew from BMO Films in attendance to film the evening and edit the montages of the party which she shared, but she hinted at MTV’s inclusion in the evening as part of filming for the upcoming second season of “The Next Chapter”. In one part of her caption, Leah thanked her DJ Woody and host/friend Nicole Stegall “for keeping the party alive even with MTVs song requests at the beginning of the night. 😂”

Despite MTV having specific requests for the soundtrack to Leah’s big night, the party appeared to go off without a hitch, with Nicole commenting on Leah’s first post, “One of the best nights we’ve ever had!!! 🔥🔥 everything was perfect!”

Fans Thrilled to See Leah Messer Celebrating

MTV camera crews are visible in Leah’s first montage from her birthday party, with one crew member slating using a clapboard as the cameras started to roll. The reason for their specific music requests at Leah’s party was to avoid copyright issues as they filmed footage to use on the show, and any unlicensed songs appearing in the background of a “Teen Mom” scene could result in MTV being faced with a potential lawsuit.

Fans didn’t mind this speed bump when watching the quick montages of Leah’s special night, including a pregame before the main party, and they were quick to send love to the “Teen Mom” star in her comment section.

“Leah out here living her literal best life! Good for you girl!” one fan wrote.

“That crown shining just like you 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍” another fan commented in reference to Leah’s sparkling tiara that read “It’s my birthday”, which matched her silver sparkly dress from Fashion Nova.

“leah you’re such a different person now I LOVE YOUR BAD BITCH ERA YOU ARE DOING THE THING 🤪 🤍” a third fan commented. Leah has been sharing message of self-confidence to her social media in the last few months since her breakup with ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The reality star recently shared in an Instagram caption that, “It’s time to stop playing with my own potential & go after the life I want 🌅💃🏻”.

Leah Messer Spent Easter at a Horse Show

Leah’s three daughters, 13-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah and 10-year-old Adalynn, have recently taken to horseback riding and competing in horse shows, and the mother of three shared on April 9 that she took her daughters to a horse show on Easter, with photos of all three young riders decked out in festive pastels.

Leah shared with People in March 2022 that Aliannah, who was born with Titin muscular dystrophy, had received a positive update from her doctor, and that he “gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work, and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been.”

As much as her hard work is paying off for her health, Aliannah’s dedication to horseback riding has also paid off in the form of a first prize blue ribbon that she held in her mother’s Easter weekend post.

