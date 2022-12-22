Leah Messer Opens up About Jaylan Mobley Breakup: ‘It Was Difficult’

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer opened up about her split from ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley in a December 21 interview with People. The mother-of-three revealed the breakup was difficult for her, telling the outlet she went through a “grieving process.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Talks ‘Difficult’ Split From Jaylan

Messer made headlines in October after she announced she had split from fiance Jaylan Mobley in a since-deleted Instagram post. The “Teen Mom” star shared a photo of her and Jaylan on the beach alongside a statement explaining they were going their separate ways.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she captioned the post, Heavy previously reported. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.”

Messer is now speaking out about the breakup in a new interview with People. The “16 and Pregnant” alum told the outlet she is “doing great” after the split but admitted the healing journey was challenging.

“The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult,” she said.”There’s a healing process, there’s a grieving process after any breakup.”

She continued, “You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn’t align.”

Messer also revealed the rituals that have been helping through the healing process, noting the importance of self-care.

“I think self-care for everyone looks completely different,” she told the publication. “So if it’s a spa day, if it’s meditating, if it’s hiking, really the way that I ground myself is through Earth. Whether that’s taking walks or hiking, or I really love spa days too.”

“I think it’s so important that we take time out for ourselves, and have a good support system and your friends,” she added.

Did Leah Cheat on Jaylan?

After Messer and Mobley split, rumors surfaced online that suggested Mobley was unfaithful during the relationship.

An article published by The Sun on October 17 claimed that Messer had reason to suspect Mobley was cheating.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” a source told the outlet.

The Sun reached out to Mobley for further comment but did not provide a comment from the “Teen Mom” star except to say, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup later published a piece in October 2022, stating that a source close to Mobley confirmed the cheating rumors.

In a sneak peek of next week’s installment of the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion, published by The Sun, host Nessa Diab asked Messer if she cheated during her relationship with Mobley.

“Did you cheat?” she asked Messer in the clip.

The MTV star replied with a shrug.

Part two of the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion airs Tuesday, December 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

