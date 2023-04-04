Leah Messer Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ Jaylan Mobley Breakup

Leah Messer opened up about practicing self-love after her split from her ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday, April 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah on Recovering from Her Breakup

On Monday, Leah took to Instagram after a night out on the town. The MTV star told fans she took herself out on a date, stressing the importance of caring for yourself.

“Okay, I just think this is so relatable for many women. That’s why I want to talk about it,” she began. “Tonight, I decided to court myself on a date: a solo date just me, myself, and I. Let me just say I had the best f***ing night of my life.”

Leah then opened up about her split from Jaylan, telling fans she thought she would never fully recover from the breakup.

“Everyone knows that I had a breakup in…October of last year,” she said. “When I went into that relationship, I was in the best place of my life. I thought that I would never get back to that place after the breakup. Tonight showed me [that] I’m back…And I’m back better than ever.”

“I don’t need anybody else’s company,” she added.

Leah ended the video with an inspiring message for single women.

“After the breakup, it was so devastating that I thought I would never get back to that place. Tonight was like, ‘You’re back,'” she told fans.

She continued, “Ladies, single women, whatever, like court yourself. Even if I’m in a relationship, one thing I’m not [going to] forget is to court myself, to take care of myself. I think that oftentimes, we get into relationships and we forget that. I did. I’m guilty of it. I wish maybe I wouldn’t have.”

Fans Show Support for Leah

Fans loved seeing Leah practicing self-love in the Monday video. They fled to the comment section to share some kind words for the “Teen Mom” star.

“It’s a great feeling!!!! Sometimes we NEEDED that breakup!!! 🙌,” one Instagram wrote.

“She’s back and youre gonna rock it!🥰❤️💪🏼💛😍😍,” another user commented.

“Queen Leah Era 🔥. Well deserved and loving this for you! I’m very married and still court MYSELF 🤣,” a third user added.

“You look amazing and are glowing. It’s great to see you happy,” a fourth user wrote.

Why Did Leah & Jaylan Breakup?

Leah surprised fans on October 11 when she announced she and Jaylan had split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she captioned the post, Heavy previously reported. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.”

After the split, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Jaylan had cheated on Leah during the relationship.

According to The Sun, Leah had reason to suspect her fiance was cheating.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an inside source told the outlet.

The Sun reached out to Jaylan for further comment but did not provide a comment from the “Teen Mom” star except to say, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

Stay tuned for more "Teen Mom" updates.

