PHOTO: Leah Messer Fans Spot ‘Baby Bump’ in New Picture

Fans speculated Leah Messer was pregnant with her fourth baby after she appeared to have a burgeoning baby bump in a new picture with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

“We had a great time exploring LA while there filming for the reunion. Excited to see what the future holds, especially w/ you babe. 🎬❤️‍🔥✨,” Messer captioned a series of photos on Instagram with Mobley.

“Let’s Ride 4L 🤟🏾❤️,” Mobley wrote back.

“I feel it in the air ✨🤍,” Messer captioned another photo drop on Instagram. The mysterious comment led some fans to wonder if the mother-of-three was hinting at pregnancy or an engagement.

“Teen Mom 2” co-star Ashley Jones was one of the people who fueled the rumor. “Felt what BISSSSHHHHH !!!!!!!!! 👀👀👀👀,” she wrote.

“Girl i feel u. I dont know if its just me or do i see that little tiny belly pokin. Lol,” a fan on Instagram wrote.

Jones then backed away from her comment, writing: “no , I was making a joke about something entirely different.Leah’s stomach is flat , I can assure you 😂😂.”

Messer also popped into the comment section on her page to clear the air. “I feel the L-O-V-E guys – slow down 😂❤️❤️,” she said.

Heavy reached out to Messer’s rep for comment but didn’t immediately hear back. The star has repeatedly denied pregnancy rumors in the past, saying she was bloated and on her period while pregnancy rumors were abuzz.

“Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af! SMH,” she wrote on Instagram after pregnancy rumors swirled in January 2021. She included a picture of her menstruation app, which showed she was on the sixth day of her period.

Messer Doesn’t Know if She Wants More Kids

During previous interviews, like with Us Weekly and In Touch, Messer emphasized she was unsure if she wanted to have more children.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” she told Us Weekly. “I really don’t know.”

Messer and Mobley have been dating since August 2021.

She has been married two times. Her first marriage was to ex Corey Simms — from October 2010 to June 2011 — and they share 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah. Her second marriage to Jeremy Calvert last from April 2012 to June 15, and they share 9-year-old Addie.

Messer & Mobley Got a Dog Together

While Messer is unsure if she wants to be a mother for the fourth time, she’s still happy to add to her family. The “Teen Mom 2” star bought a French bulldog puppy, named Blue, for Mobley.

“Everyone meet my boy Blue 💙🤟🏾 Thank you baby for the surprise @leahmesser 😭💙,” Mobley wrote via Instagram on April 8.

Messer, 29, was also smitten with the dog. “I’m officially obsessed. Why are you doing this to me?!” she wrote. “Someone had #PuppyFever Perfect new addition.”

Blue isn’t the only canine in Messer’s life. She and her three girls welcomed a Dalmatian named Lucky into their family in September 2020.

“It definitely took us some time before we welcomed a new family member but Lucky is so amazing,” Messer told Heavy about Lucky. “He is the perfect fit for our family.”

The couple plans to live together after Mobley purchased a home for himself, Messer and the girls.

“Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this!” he wrote via Instagram on April 1. “I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! ☝🏾.”