Fans Say Leah Messer Dropped Two Clues She’s Pregnant

Some “Teen Mom 2” fans are convinced Leah Messer and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, are expecting their first child together.

Mobley surprised Messer for her 30th birthday by planning an impromptu trip to New York City where he conducted the interview.

“Talk THIRTY to me” 1on1 interview with my lady @leahmesser ❤️✨ This was beyond fun, real, raw, and unfiltered discussion between us as always lol. We may be onto something special! 🤔🎙🕺🏿,” Mobley wrote as the caption for the video. “Let us know your thoughts below!!”

Why Fans Think Messer Is Pregnant

Messer and Mobley didn’t talk about a potential pregnancy, but it was two of her gestures that hinted to fans on Instagram and Reddit that she might be expecting.

During the discussion, some fans noticed Messer placed her hand over her stomach when she and Mobley talked about her 30th year being her best year. Some fans also noticed that Messer didn’t finish her drink, while others wondered if she was pretending to sip on the cocktail.

“The way she touched her stomach when he said this is going to be the best year yet 😍,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“ues, and right at the end when they take a drunk, it looks like she pretended to take a sip🤔🤔,” another social media user wrote.

“Is she really having a baby?” a third asked.

Messer is the mother of three children. She shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Grace with ex-husband Corey Simms and 9-year-old Addie with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Messer has shot down pregnancy rumors in the past. “Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af! SMH,” she wrote on social media in January 2021. The West Virginia native posted a picture of her menstruation app, proving she was toward the end of her period.

Messer laughed off the speculation during an interview with Headliner Chicago while promoting “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

“It’s rude,” she said, adding that Mobley told her to “ignore” the comments. “No, I want to let them know, I was bloated last week. That was not okay!”

Heavy reached out to her rep regarding the latest round of speculation but didn’t immediately hear back.

Not all “Teen Mom” fans were convinced Messer was pregnant. Some people on Reddit said she might have been trying to hide her stomach. “I took it as she has a gut feeling it’s gonna be the best year yet,” they said.

Messer Is ‘Excited’ For Her Thirties

Messer is looking forward to her 30th year.

“I learned a lot in my twenties. I made a lot of mistakes that I learned from and going into my thirties, I think I have a newfound confidence and I’m excited to see what 30 has to offer,” Messer told Mobley.

When he said 30 was going to be the best year she responded, “I think so. I feel it,” and placed her hand over her belly.

“I feel like my life is just beginning,” she continued. “Everything I’ve learned is now propelling me into my thirties and I’m ready. Let’s go. And I have that confidence. I have that — I would say — wisdom.”

Messer said she’s “confident” in who she is as a woman and a mother. “I know what I want in life,” she said.