Is Leah Messer Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Some fans feared MTV personality Leah Messer may be quitting “Teen Mom 2” after she posted about attending an event in West Virginia, The Sun reported. Messer is slate to make an appearance at a club and seemed to promote the concert on her Instagram page, though the mother-of-three didn’t say if the post was a paid ad.

“𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝘆 𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁?! 𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡, 𝗪𝗩! Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10:00 a.m. I’ll be at this one!” she posted on October 15, 2021. The message garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from fans who said they were interested in attending the concert.

It could just be an event she’s attending for fun and not necessarily promoting. The event’s website didn’t say Messer would be making an appearance.

Groups like 112, Jagged Little Pill and Dru Hill will be performing at the event, scheduled to take place December 10, 2021, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, West Virginia. Tickets prices range from $49.99 to $169.00.

By October 20, 2021, the comments that remained on Messer’s Instagram page were overwhelmingly positive, but The Sun reported something different. There were fans who wondered if Messer was promoting the concert because she was exiting “Teen Mom 2,” while others suspected she was looking for a storyline.

“MTV said do something, get a storyline or you are out…” The Sun quoted one fan as saying.

“Teen mom must be coming to an end,” another person wrote, according to the publication.

Messer did not immediately respond to rumors that she was leaving “Teen Mom 2.”

She did, however, post a picture of herself with one of her friends during a night out. “Surround yourself with people who bring out the ✨magic✨ in you!” she captioned the images on October 19, 2021.

Messer Is No Stranger to Battling Rumors

Rumors that Messer might be leaving MTV aren’t the only gossip the West Virginia native has been battling. The star was also accused of being pregnant again.

“PSA I’m not pregnant just bloated!” the star announced last month, according to The Sun.

Months earlier, and long before her relationship with Jaylan Mobley, Messer again slammed rumors that she was expecting another baby. “It’s thirsty Thursday and I’m not pregnant. Cheers,” she captioned a TikTok video in March 2021, per In Touch Weekly.

It’s Unknown If Messer’s New Boyfriend Will Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Messer first appeared on “16 & Pregnant” in 2010 when she was expecting twins — 11-year-old girls Ali and Aleeah — with then-boyfriend Corey Simms. She was later upgraded to “Teen Mom 2,” which debuted in January 2011.

Viewers watched Messer’s tumultuous relationship with Simms play out. MTV cameras were also there to document her relationship with second-husband Jeremy Calvert, who is the father of their 8-year-old daughter, Addie.

Though Messer has allowed MTV to document her other relationships, it wasn’t immediately clear if she would allow for her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, to appear on “Teen Mom 2.”

Messer, 29, confirmed her relationship with the 25-year-old United States Army officer, who is a graduate of West Virginia University.

Messer’s three daughters approve of their mother’s new beau. “Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan, and they both are enjoying their time with each other,” the MTV star’s rep told E! News. “While she has been nervous in the past about introducing someone new to the girls, the meeting went really well.”

