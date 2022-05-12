Leah Messer’s Statement on Kailyn Lowry’s Final ‘TM2’ Day

“Teen Mom 2” Leah Messer seemed like she was saying farewell to the series when she posted a statement to Instagram on the day season 11 ended.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years,” she captioned her post, as noted by Teen Mom Chatter.

Like the fan page wrote in their caption, it wasn’t clear to people if Messer was showing “gratitude” for her time on the series, or if she was subtly saying goodbye.

Lowry, 30, has been vocal about her decision to leave “Teen Mom 2.” She wrote online that she was officially “done” with the series and that she would continue to follow “Teen Mom” but from afar.

“Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! Can’t wait to watch everyone’s stories unfold in future episodes!” Lowry wrote on Instagram.

Lowry Said MTV ‘Hounded’ Her for Content

The mother-of-four had a different tone in her last episode of “Teen Mom.” She accused producers of forcing her to talk about her sons’ fathers, claiming they didn’t treat Messer the same way when it came to her ex-husbands Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms.

“Everything I do is babysat and watched,” she said in her last episode. “Like they’re hounding me to talk about my baby dads but where’s Leah talking about Corey and Jeremy? I don’t want to give you stuff that I’m doing when I’m not respected the same way as them.”

While Lowry was claiming MTV took it easier on Messer, Some fans caught Messer liking a tweet from a social media user who wrote that Messer filmed throughout her drug addiction and relationship problems.

“What we not gone do is throw Leah under the bus. Kail acting like we didn’t see allll the drama from the messy car, addiction, slurring her words, messy divorce… Leah filmed it ALL! #TeenMom2,” the tweet said.

Fans Weren’t Sure What to Make of Messer’s Message

There are various rumors swirling in the “Teen Mom” universe, with some fans thinking Messer was taking a jab at Lowry.

The former co-stars used to be close friends who went on vacation together, but things took a turn when Messer went on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” and befriended Lowry’s longtime nemesis Briana DeJesus.

DeJesus said she “heard” Messer and Lowry were fighting because of her.

“Leah did this to be petty towards kail. she’s definitely not giving up that MTV paycheck,” one fan wrote via Reddit.

“$100 says she’s just throwing shade at Kail 😂,” read a popular comment.

Some people maintained Messer’s comment was about “Teen Mom 2″ coming to an end. Maybe those idiots at MTV are finally canceling this boring ass show,” they said.

Fans could be right about “Teen Mom 2” ending. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported producers were merging “TM2” with “Teen Mom OG.”

The new series might be called “Teen Mom Legacy” and will include Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus and Messer — according to The Ashley.

The only current cast members not continuing with the series are Lowry and Mackenzie McKee, The Ashley wrote.