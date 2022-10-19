VIDEO: Leah Messer Accused of Using Racial Slur in Leaked Clip

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer was accused of using a racial slur in a leaked video from a tipsy night out with her friends. Messer was talking to her friends, and appeared to say, “no,” and then possibly utters a noxious racial epithet.

Messer’s rep didn’t deny the accusations. They told The Sun they have “no further comment at this time” about the video.

A large debate has gone down among fans as to whether or not Messer actually said the word. While some people are convinced they heard it, others think she was saying “no” again, or her friend’s name, or something else completely.

“No…no, [blank], I’m not telling them goodnight,” she said.

Messer appeared to be intoxicated in the video and could have just been slurring her words.

Her friend grabs the phone away and tells Maci Bookout and Briana DeJesus — who were on the Instagram live video — that it would be best if Messer talked to them another day.

Either way, fans couldn’t come to an agreement about whether or not she said the word.

Fans on Reddit were the first to talk about the incident. The thread, titled “Leah said the N-word,” garnered nearly 500 comments.

The video then made its way over to a “Teen Mom” fan page, where Messer’s friend, Nicole, spoke out. “Okay now people are REALLY reaching .. this is clearly NOT true,” she said on Teen Mom Fanz’s page.

A Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Spoke Out Against Messer

Chatter about Messer’s word use bubbled over into the “Teen Mom” world. Shen Williams, the mother of “Teen Mom” star Bar Smith, had something to say. To her, it sounded like Messer said the racial slur.

“Honestly I was raised by [Black] family since she 2,” she said. “I grew up in projects we used the word…”

“Today it’s not acceptable. If I had known then what I know now I would have never used it but my Black father made it seem okay,” she continued. “But when y’know better u do better. It sounds like she said it well I hear it clearly I don’t agree period. She needs better friends she is in the public eye she should never say it.”

Messer Is Going Through a Breakup

While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us. 🥱❤️ — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) October 18, 2022

On the same day the video was filmed, Messer revealed she was going through a breakup with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley. The couple called off their two-month engagement but didn’t give a reason why.

Speculation has continued to swirl among fans, but Messer thinks “Teen Mom” viewers should worry about other things.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” she tweeted.

Even though Messer isn’t giving details, the rumored cause for the split is infidelity. A source told The Sun that Messer found proof of “cheating.”

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” they told The Sun.

Mobley’s rep didn’t respond to the allegations, except to tell The Sun that “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

In their breakup announcement, Mobley and Messer said they decided to walk “separate paths.”