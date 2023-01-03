Leah Messer Not Ready to Re-Enter the Dating Pool After Jaylan Mobley Split

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer has had an eventful year, ending 2022 single after being engaged to her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, for only two months before the two split in October.

Last week, Leah spoke with People about life after the breakup, and opened up that she is not ready to re-enter the dating pool yet. “It’s too soon, it is too soon. I think that it takes more time,” Leah said, although she is still holding on to hope that the right person for her will come along some day.

This would have been Leah’s third marriage, after ex-husbands Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert.

Leah Messer Calls On Fans to Have Empathy for Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer’s breakup from Jaylan Mobley was still fresh during the taping of the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season one reunion, but Leah showed up ready to talk about the split, and although she couldn’t answer everything (not wanting to speak on Jaylan’s behalf, and also adhereing to a non-disclosure agreement she had signed), she was more than willing to share as much information as she could.

“I’m hurt, I’m sad, but I’m also not going to fall victim to my circumstances,” Leah said, before saying that, “sometimes love looks like letting go”, and letting go is the best for her and Jaylan at this time. Leah also confirmed that the breakup didn’t come from her end, and that she was confused and had questions, saying that she had wondered if she had been “living a lie” for their entire relationship.

Leah also shared that she thinks fans should have empathy for Jaylan, but that she genuinely feels that Jaylan “loves [me and my family], at the capacity that he knows how to love”, and that she hopes to be able to share more details surrounding this breakup in the future.

Leah Messer Spent the Holidays With Family & Friends

Leah Messer ended her interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab at the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion show by saying that she is getting past her split with Jaylan Mobley by moving on with her life. “I keep moving, I keep showing up, I keep being a mom, and lean on my support system,” Leah said.

Part of moving on with her life means celebrating the holiday season, which Leah spent surrounded by friends and family, according to social media.

Leah shared a TikTok during a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with her friends Nicole Stegall, Shelayne Le-Carter, and Christina Le-Carter. The four friends danced around the house, went on a ski-lift, and took a dip in the hot tub in the video, which Leah captioned, “There’s magic in the mountains 🏔️ ✨”.

Leah also shared family photos to Instagram of herself and her daughters, twins Aliannah and Aleeah and youngest Adalynn. The post includes photos of the family smiling in front of the fireplace, Leah’s daughters making gingerbread houses, and Leah popping a bottle of champagne in front of the Christmas tree.

