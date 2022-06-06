Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Respond to Breakup Rumors

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are responding to rumors that they have split.

Over the June 4 weekend, Mobley posted a video to Instagram that showed he and Messer kissing. The pair were at a restaurant called the Oak Room based on Mobley’s previous Instagram Stories– it was dark and loud music played in the background.

Rumors that the two had called it quits first surfaced on June 2, in a Reddit thread titled: “They went from posting professional photoshoots every other day to not having posted a photo together on Instagram since May 3rd. Theories about what’s going on?”

At the time, a number of viewers suggested a breakup had happened– one person wrote, “They probably already broke up lol.”

Others, however, happened to think that the lack of photos was a result of Messer being pregnant. “methinks she’s pregnant lol i don’t think there’s anything else to it,” another fan wrote.

Messer and Mobley squashed all those rumors with their Instagram Story, though, setting the record straight by sharing a few kisses and making it clear that they are still together.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Met in 2021

Messer and Mobley first met in February 2021. In a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Messer explained that they were introduced by a “Teen Mom” production assistant who had worked on an ESPN project with Mobley.

“I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

In May, Mobley and Messer bought a 6,000-square-foot home together in West Virginia.

Mobley made the announcement on his Instagram, writing, “Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Mobley Meets Messer’s Kids

In a March episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Messer opened up about the idea of Mobley meeting her three daughters, Aliannah, Aleeah, and Adalynn, for the first time.

During the episode, Mobley asked his girlfriend if the kids were home during a visit to her house. She said, “They’re not here right now. They’re with their dad. I have Addie basically all the time, she’ll go to her grandparents on the weekend, but for the most part, she’s with me.”

Mobley replied, “From what I see, like through social media, just like their personalities, you know what I mean? Their different personalities.”

He concluded, “When that time comes, I’m really excited to meet ‘em. Hopefully, we get to that point where I can meet them.”

In a later episode, Messer revealed that she did let Mobley meet her kids, and it was after only a month of dating. Messer had previously said that Mobley could meet her daughters after they became exclusive– that title came at about the one-month mark.

In her September 2021 interview with ET, Messer shared, “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”