Leah Messer Responds to Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mom

MTV personality Leah Messer issued a statement about former co-star Chelsea Houska leaving Teen Mom 2 after more than 10 years with the network. She was one of the first Teen Mom stars to respond to Chelsea’s departure, saying she was “sad” to see her go but “excited” for the South Dakota native’s future.

“Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family!” Leah tweeted on November 10, the same day Chelsea confirmed she was leaving the series.

Before that, the only confirmation that Chelsea was quitting Teen Mom 2 was an exclusive report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and a tweet from her father, Randy Houska. “Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on [MTV’s Teen Mom 2] What’s next?” Randy tweeted on October 30 after The Ashley’s report was published.

“Seriously, tho, it has been a part of [Chelsea Houska’s] entire adult life,” he added. “We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

Chelsea Quit Because of Aubree, An Insider Claimed

In her statement about exiting the series, Chelsea said leaving the MTV series on good terms but she didn’t give any further details.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.”

“We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” Chelsea continued. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Though Chelsea didn’t make a specific reason public, an anonymous insider told The Ashley that Chelsea was quitting the show because she wanted 11-year-old daughter Aubree to have some privacy while she becomes a teenager. Aubree has been featured on reality TV since she was a baby, with Chelsea first appearing on an early episode of 16 and Pregnant before being chosen for Teen Mom 2.

“Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older,” an anonymous insider told The Ashley. “Chelsea didn’t like that her segments were becoming more and more about Aubree’s personal life and her relationship with Adam’s family.”

Chelsea Houska Was Criticized For ‘Exposing’ Aubree

With a majority of Season 10’s storyline has centered on Aubree’s relationship with estranged father Adam Lind and her getting a cell phone for the first time, some fans criticized Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer for using Aubree’s personal life as a storyline.

Despite Chelsea’s segments heavily featuring around Aubree in Season 10, she’s been open about her battle with anxiety in past seasons. She talked about being afraid to leave her house and go to work events.

During an interview with Heavy, Chelsea and Cole revealed that the MTV reality star tried everything she could do to get a handle on her anxiety.

“Whether it’s speaking with your doctor, starting therapy, reading books… do whatever you can to help,” Chelsea explained. “Focus on yourself so you can get your headspace where it needs to be. I had to take a moment and be like, ‘Okay, I’m not just a mom. I have to focus on me, too.’ And I think that was really helpful.”

